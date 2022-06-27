Susan Watson

Susan Elizabeth Watson, 68, of Cadiz, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 27, 2022, in the emergency room at Harrison Community Hospital. She was born on Aug. 7, 1953, in Wheeling, West Virginia, a daughter of Virginia Ash McFarlan of Cadiz and the late James Sheridan McFarlan.



Susan was a retired teacher and a member and deacon of the Presbyterian Church of Cadiz and the Cadiz American Legion Auxiliary.



She was preceded in death, in addition to her father, by a sister Debra Gundlach.



Surviving, in addition to her mother, is her husband, Charles H. Watson, Jr. of Cadiz and the Outer Banks of North Carolina; a daughter, Elizabeth Caroline “Carrie” (David) Watson-Wortman of Nags Head, North Carolina; two grandchildren, Ian Johnston of Ashville, North Carolina and Garnet Wortman of Nags Head; a brother, David (Kay) McFarlan of Martins Ferry; brother-in-law Kevin (fiancé, Ramona Deitman) Gundlach; nephew Kendall Gundlach; nieces Tiffany (Gary) Misenhelder and Tara (Jeff) Weil; great-nieces, Halle and Harper Misenhelder; and great-nephew Colton Weil.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 11 a.m., with John Visser officiating at the Presbyterian Church of Cadiz (154 West Market, Cadiz, Ohio). Friends may call one hour before the memorial service. Arrangements are being made by Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home in Cadiz.



It was Susan’s wish to have books donated to the local elementary school library. Also, memorial contributions may be made to the Presbyterian Church of Cadiz (154 West Market Street, Cadiz, Ohio 43907). The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.