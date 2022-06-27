Leonard Cologie

Leonard J. Cologie, 86, of Jewett, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the Trinity Medical Center West in Steubenville, Ohio. He was born on May 29, 1936, in East Cadiz, Ohio, a son of the late Joseph L. and Dorothy Frances Ledger Cologie.



Leonard was a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church in Cadiz. He worked for Y&O Coal Company until it closed in 1980 and was a member of the UMWA. He then worked for and retired from Belmont Properties. He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served in the Korean Conflict.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Rhonda Mary Cologie.

Surviving is his wife, Lana J. Dodd Cologie; two sons, Kevin Cologie of East Cadiz and Lonnie (Lisa) Cologie of Jewett; a daughter, Debbie (Doug) Kellar of Albion, Michigan; six grandchildren: Jesse, Morgan, Mackenzie, Tristan, Sydney, and Cierra; a great-granddaughter, Lakin; two brothers, Robert E. Cologie of Cadiz and Joseph J. Cologie of Cadiz; a sister, Rebecca Kidder of Cadiz; and a number of nieces and nephews.



Calling hours will be held on Sunday, June 26, 2022, from 1–4 at the Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home in Cadiz, with a vigil service at 3:45 p.m. in the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at St. Teresa Catholic Church (143 South Street in Cadiz) with the Reverend Father Fred Kihm, the Celebrant. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery in Hopedale, Ohio. Military honors will be provided by the Cadiz American Legion Post 34.



In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for memorial contributions to the Harrison County Dog Pound Volunteers (82900 Toot Road, Cadiz, Ohio 43907). The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.