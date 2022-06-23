Ricky J. “Rick” Ramsey, 64, of New Athens, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at home surrounded by his wife and kids. He was born on June 3, 1958, in Wheeling, West Virginia, a son of the late John R. and Thelma A. Adams Ramsey.

Rick was a retired coal miner.

Surviving is his wife, Marie Jackson Ramsey; two sons, Matt (Meghan) and Kevin; his two favorite redhead grandsons, Evan and Liam; three sisters: Cindy Shindler of North Ridgeville, Lindy Ramsey of New Athens, and Debbie (Mark) Kohler of Beallsville; and four nieces and two nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, June 25, from 11 a.m. until the funeral service at 1 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home in Cadiz, with the Reverend Pete Tuchek officiating. Burial will follow at Longview Cemetery in New Athens. The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.