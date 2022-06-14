Jerry Moore

Jerry Ray Moore, 58, of Georgetown, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022, at Trinity West in Steubenville with his family by his side. He was born on May 19, 1964, in Bellaire, Ohio, a son of the late John Duncan and June Ann Coyle Moore.



Jerry was a cook and a night watchman at the St. Clairsville Country Club. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion in Adena. Jerry was a loving pap, father, and husband who would always put a smile on your face with his jokes. He loved spending time in his garage with his friends.



He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by two daughters, Amanda and Sarah Moore; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, John Charles “Jack” and Sue Moore; his sister, Linda Glover; and his stepmother, Alberta Patterson Moore.



Surviving is his wife, JoEllen Taggart Moore; two daughters, Samantha (Casey) Kress of Weirton, West Virginia and Gina Moore of Georgetown; three grandchildren: Shana and Julia Kress and Brooklinn Stonebraker; a sister, Tammie Bumbico of Georgetown; a brother-in-law, Bill Glover of Adena; and a number of nieces and nephews.



Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 16, 2022, from 11 a.m. until the funeral service at 1 p.m. at the Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home in Cadiz, with Reverend Pete Tuchek officiating. Burial will follow at Short Creek Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.