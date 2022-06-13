Eugene McMannis

Eugene F (Mac) McMannis, age 86, of Etna, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Mount Carmel East Hospital. He was born on April 13, 1936, to the late Eugene and Irma (Thompson) McMannis. He graduated from Hopedale High School in 1954. Gene proudly served in the United States Air Force for four years. He lived in many places: California, Nevada, and most recently, South Carolina. He worked for the California Mental Health Department until his retirement. He enjoyed golfing, watching football, and family cookouts.



In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Shirley (McMannis) Lamm, who passed on Feb. 5, 2021.



He is survived by his sister, Dorothy Parker; nieces, Debbie (Jim) Shore, Cathy Kesterson, Linda (Mike) Upperman, Gabrielle (J.J.) Young, and Erica Mitchell-Lamm; great-nephew, Travis; great-nieces, Sarah, Elizabeth, and Stephanie; numerous great-great-nieces and -nephews and other loved ones; and best friend Ross B.



A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements made by the Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home.