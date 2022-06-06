Ina Marie Johnson White Marks, age 85, of East College Street in Scio, died peacefully at home at 2:45 p.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022, surrounded by her family.



She was born on Feb. 27, 1937, in Scio, a daughter of the late Alva Johnson and Sylvia Henry Johnson.

Ina was a 1955 graduate of Jewett High School. She was employed as a cook for the Harrison Hills City School District for 30 years, retiring in 2002. She also worked for McDonald’s in Cadiz and Uhrichsville. After retiring, she was a certified child provider for Harrison County Job and Family Services for 10 years and had worked part-time at Hugo’s Restaurant for 11 years.



She was a member of the Hanover United Methodist Church, Hanover Choir and Methodist Women’s Group, New Rumley Methodist Church Choir, Scio Civic Club, Elevian Club, Scio Card Club, Scio Legion Auxiliary, and Scio Sportsmen Club. Ina was also a member of the Scio Firemen’s Auxiliary, where she was president for 10 years and was a volunteer at Harrison Community Hospital.



Her husband, James B. Marks, died on Dec. 8, 2000. They were married on Oct. 6, 1973.



Surviving are her children: Cathy (Bruce) Mills of Carrollton, Mike White of Boston, Massachusetts, Lori White Adams of Hopedale, Paul Marks of Barberton, Bill Marks of Harrisville, Nancy (Joe) Robbins of Wintersville; a son-in-law, Rich Muze of Akron; a sister, JoAnn (Mike) White of Scio; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Cindy Muze; daughter-in-law, Tracy Marks; two brothers and sisters-in-law; Robert and Barb McDonald Johnson and Donald and Judy Cline Johnson.



Services will be held on Tuesday, June 7 in the Hanover United Methodist Church, with Pastor Ruby Pfouts and Pastor Roger Zimmerman officiating. Visitation will begin in the church at 10 a.m., and the service will begin at noon. Burial will follow in Hanover United Methodist Church Cemetery, with a meal following in the church fellowship hall.



Ina requested memorial contributions be made in her memory to the Hanover Methodist Church building fund. Koch Funeral Home of Scio was entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made on their website at www.kochfuneral.com.