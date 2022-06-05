Carrollton’s Chop House brings fusion flavor 

BY JULIE MARSHALL

Harrison News-Herald Staff Writer

When looking for a delicious dinner in a charming setting, look no farther than The Chop House, a “Mex-Italian Steakhouse” in Carrollton. The Chop House is not a chain restaurant serving up ready-made food delivered by a refrigerator truck. Owner Gary Hulett quipped that although he is not a “real chef,” he is a “real eater” and believes that taste and quality of ingredients are paramount when creating his dishes. Eat-in or takeout, either way, diners will enjoy a tasty meal.

Hulett has been cooking since 1989 and said that his first job was delivering pizza. Throughout his career, Hulett has worked at Mexican restaurants, Italian eateries, and various steakhouses, and in that time, he asked an abundance of questions while cooking alongside talented chefs. When Mike Guess approached Gary about opening a restaurant in the old Ponderosa building in Carrollton, Gary thought it would be too great a task to tackle, but after a few meetings and giving it some thought, he warmed up to the idea.

Gary does most of the prep work at The Chop House himself. He makes homemade dressings, sauces, and marinades, all from scratch. The food at Chop House is served sizzling hot, and the presentation is lovely on stark white dinnerware. To keep everything fresh, Hulett changes up his menu every three months and is on his sixth revision since opening his doors in September 2020.

Running a business in a small town reminds Hulett of his youth, and he enjoys the small-town feel and saying hello. So he trains his servers to be friendly to new patrons and greet repeat customers by name.

The Chop House is able to accommodate 200 customers in the main dining area. The surroundings are serene with flowers, greenery, and string-lighting overhead. It’s the ideal setting for a quiet anniversary or birthday dinner, to dine casually with friends, or to celebrate larger gatherings like retirement parties, baby or bridal showers — or even a family reunion in the Fiesta Dining Room, a private space within the restaurant. The Chop House caters graduation parties and weddings and even has a collaboration with a popular wedding venue in Carrollton: The Barn. Enjoy a meal at The Chop House at 1117 Canton Road in Carrollton, or call 330-476-6428 to order a meal for pickup. Ask for curbside service, and their servers will bring the order to your car. The restaurant is open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday from 3–9 p.m. and Sunday from 2–8.