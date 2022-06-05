Adena veteran speaks at Legion’s Memorial Day

BY ESTHER MCCOY

Harrison News-Herald Staff Writer

ADENA — An armed forces member who knows about combat and rescuing those injured was the guest speaker at the Adena American Legion Gilbert Koontz Unit 525. It was a wisp of a lady in camo fatigues who once had her femur broken in a rescue mission, Nicole Hopkins McClure. She is a native of Adena and a 1994 high school graduate of Buckeye Local. She enlisted in the Navy, took basic training in Orlando, Florida, and was later part of the 463rd Engineer Headquarters B Company in 2004. She was sent to Iraq in 2005, and in 2008, she was a registered nurse with C Company and deployed to Afghanistan, rescuing wounded soldiers. During this period, she broke her femur on a rescue. Nothing could hold her down, though. After returning to Adena for a time, she received a master’s degree in nursing in 2021.

“A great honor to me is to be in Adena today,” she said while speaking from the podium. “And I found great enjoyment in seeing the almost 200 flags posted on the utility poles along the many streets of my hometown. My greatest joy now is my two sons,” she said at the close of her talk, where Commander Gary DeNoble thanked her.

Mayor Brenda Roski reminded those attending that it was the 154th Memorial Day and to never forget those who answered the call and did not return. “We have 197 banners hung along the streets to show those who fought for our country. We must never forget their sacrifice,” she said.