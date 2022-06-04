90 years and still going strong

All Dolores Spragg wanted for her 90th birthday was a 4-H banquet. What she got was a celebration of her 61 years as a 4-H adviser and her many years on the 4-H Advisory Council. Current Shamrock adviser Barb Blazeski went to work with the help of her fellow advisers and club members planning the banquet and celebration to honor Dolores on her 90th birthday. The basement at the Presbyterian Church in Harrisville was filled with former 4-H members of the Shamrock 4-H club, fellow advisers, OSU Extension staff, and many friends. Dolores was surprised when greeted with a long ovation as she and her family entered the room and the party was on.

Dolores has been helping young people all her life as a nurse, Sunday school teacher, and church youth group leader — along with her 61 years as a 4-H leader. She has approached her life and work with zeal, a positive attitude, and a zest for life, and she pasted that on to all she encountered. Dolores and her family established a 4-H scholarship in honor of her late husband, Earl Spragg, which has helped youth in both Harrison and Jefferson counties for many years now.

Following a wonderful meal and a cake made by one of her former 4-H members, everyone enjoyed a video reviewing many of the Harrison County 4-H activities, including judging, style shows, fair week, and camping, covering the many years of Dolores’ service. Many of the folks attending shared memories and testimonials of their time in 4-H and work with OSU Extension.

“Dolores didn’t just teach us to cook and sew but also so many valuable life lessons.”

“I wasn’t very good at sewing or cooking in 4-H, but Dolores sowed the seeds, and today I cook, bake and sew.”

“I didn’t do so well as a 4-H member, but because of Dolores’ influence, I became a registered nurse.”

“We always knew as Extension staff that Dolores had our back and was always there for us.”

“Dolores was the first adviser to welcome me as the new Extension Educator into Harrison County.”

And on the evening went, with so many sharing their thoughts, kind words, sincere gratitude, and love for what Dolores has meant to and done for so many.

While Dolores has slowed down and retired this year as the school nurse for Buckeye West Elementary, she says she will still be available to help when needed. We all wish Dolores a very happy birthday and are deeply grateful for her generous and loving spirit.