10 students getting Cadiz Alumni scholarships

The Cadiz High School Alumni Association is pleased to announce 17 scholarships, totaling $25,650, given to 10ten students in the Class of 2022. Eight are graduating from Harrison Central High School, one from the Jefferson County Christian School, and one from the Harrison Joint Vocational School.

Xander Barcroft, a Harrison Joint Vocational School student, is receiving the Larry Bossell Memorial Scholarship of $1,000. He is the son of Jennifer Barcroft and plans to pursue information technology at Pittsburgh Technical College.

McKayla Dunkle, daughter of Brian Dunkle and Stephanie Dunkle, received the Betty Kirkland Leadership award of $2,200 and the William Parlett Athletic Scholarship of $300. She will attend the University of Mount Union to study business management.

Maggie Goudy, daughter of Michael Hauber and Amy Goudy, received the Nancy Rogers Geanangel Scholarship of $1,500 and the Rupert Beetham Memorial Scholarship of $250. She wishes to study psychology at either Franciscan University or Eastern Gateway Community College.

Chase Hervey, a student graduating from Jefferson County Christian School, will receive the Dean Scott Baker and Virena Baker Myers Scholarship of $1,000. He is the son of Shawn and Tonia Hervey, and he will pursue biblical studies and communication design at Geneva College.

Mackinley Marshall, son of Clint and Julie Marshall, received the Thomas and Rachel Frew Scholarship of $1,000 and the James Kenny Memorial Scholarship of $1,000. He plans to study music education at Malone University.

Michaela Palmer, daughter of Karen Palmer and Michael Palmer, received the John and Margaret Tabacchi Scholarship of $6,000. She will attend the University of Pittsburgh to study political science.

Benjamin Puskarich, son of Matthew and Kris Puskarich, received the Drs. Ajit and Shankuntala Modi Scholarship of $2,500 and the Isabel Clifford Memorial Scholarship of $800. He will study biology and pre-medicine at Washington and Jefferson College.

Aiden Sliva, son of Michael and Michele Sliva, received the James and Agnes Bertz Scholarship of $3,000 and the Ron Mazeroski Scholarship of $1,000. He will study pharmacy at The Ohio State University.

Todd Stringer, son of Ed and Shonna Stringer, plans to study for EMS certification at Eastern Gateway Community College or the Ohio Fire Academy. He received the Taylor and Sylvia Cope Family Scholarship of $1,000 and the Mark Beetham Scholarship of $300.

Jenna Young, daughter of Darrin and Ericka Young, received the Welsh Family Scholarship of $1,800 and the Grace Fleming Hall Memorial Scholarship of $1,000. She will attend Oklahoma State University and study animal science and agricultural communications.

Scholarships awarded each spring by the Cadiz High School Alumni Association are based upon interest earned by an endowment fund maintained by the organization. This fund has grown from the contributions of generous alumni and friends of the former Cadiz High School. To qualify, students must have achieved a 3.0 accumulative grade average and be in the top third of the graduating class. The Scholarship Committee, consisting of F.G. Gregory, Susan Zinko Jamison, Jon Kirkland, Patti Maffitt Sabo, and Jeannie Moreland Wheeler, handles an extensive application process.