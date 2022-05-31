Lawrence Raymond Westfall, 79, died unexpectedly on May 29, 2022, at the Trinity Medical Center West in Steubenville, Ohio. He was born on Nov. 15, 1942, in Steubenville, Ohio, a son of the late Lawrence and Margaret Grim Westfall.



Lawrence graduated from Jefferson Union High School in Richmond, Ohio. He graduated from Jefferson Community College as a nurse. Lawrence did many jobs before nursing school, such as coal mining, shrimping, farming, and being a retail manager. Lawrence married the love of his life, Dorothy Helen Westfall in 1962. In his younger years, he loved to hunt, fish, farm, and be outside. In his later years, he loved to be on his swing and look out at nature, play computer games, and watch westerns.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Helen Young Westfall; his son, Eric Shawn Westfall; and his grandson, Kyle Lawrence Westfall.



Surviving is his daughters, Marrae Hervey of Steubenville, Ohio and Raelene (John) Westfall Lamantia of Florida; his son, Ezra (Debi) Westfall of Kentucky; nine grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.



Private services will be held. The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral in Cadiz, Ohio. The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.