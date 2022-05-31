Edmond Crabtree

Edmond Wayne Crabtree, age 76, of Freeport, died unexpectedly at 8:26 p.m. at home surrounded by his family on Friday, May 27, 2022.



He was born on June 1, 1945, in Twin City Hospital, Dennison, Ohio to the late John Paul Crabtree and Hazel Lucille Simpson Crabtree.



He attended Lakeland High School. He worked for the Ohio Department of Transportation for 33 years in road maintenance. He also helped out with road maintenance in Nottingham Township. He lived on his family farm all his life and had donkeys and cows. He liked to watch westerns on television, especially Bonanza.



Surviving is his wife, Glenda Lee Lippencott Crabtree, whom he married on Sept. 21, 2001; two daughters, Rebecca Lyn (Verlyn) Gibson of Bellefontaine and Martha Ann (Ron) Maurer of Dennison; three granddaughters: Amber Lyn Gibson, Alexis Ann Gibson, Leigha Rebecca Maurer; two grandsons, Branden Lee Gibson and Brok David Maurer; a great-granddaughter, Alexandria Lyn Elizabeth Grant; three stepdaughters: Brenda, Melissa, and Mary; and a stepson, Kevin.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Shirley Lynn Eckelberry Crabtree, who died on March 30, 1999, and a brother, Harley Crabtree.



Visitation will be held from 6–8 p.m. on Monday, May 30, 2022, at the Koch Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, also in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Greenmont Union Cemetery, Freeport.



Koch Funeral Home (216 S. High Street) in Freeport was entrusted with arrangements.