David Virtue, 73, of Cadiz, formerly of Steubenville, died Sunday, May 22, 2022, at his home. He was born on May 8, 1949 in Steubenville. He is the son of the late Norman and Ruby Elder Virtue.



David was retired from Weirton Steel and National Steel, where he worked for many years. He loved photography, gardening, and flowers. David also enjoyed swimming and attending garage sales.



Surviving is his daughter Cheri (David) Parks of Steubenville; his partner Robert Chittenden of Cadiz; one brother, Danny (Diane) Virtue of Colliers, West Virginia; one sister, Lisa (Shawn) DeLaney of Colliers; many nieces and nephews; and his fur babies, Benny, Koko, and Momma.



Calling hours will be held Friday from 3–7 p.m. at the Mosti Funeral Home, Sunset Chapel (4435 Sunset Blvd., Steubenville). An additional visitation will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the services at 10. Pastor Larry Harding will officiate. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery. Offer condolences at www.mostifuneralhome.com.