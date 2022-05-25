Thomas, “Tom” Richard Fife, age 76, passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022. His son James and daughter-in-law Amber kept their promise and lovingly cared for him at their home near Cadiz for the past two and a half years.



Born on Feb. 21, 1946, in Wheeling, West Virginia, he was a son of the late Kenneth Leroy Fife and Norma Anderson Fife. He graduated from Jewett High School in 1965 and was an Army Vietnam veteran. He held various jobs over his lifetime, including working at the Scio Pottery for over 18 years. Next, he worked for U.S. Ceramic Tile in East Sparta and then at Tappan Lake for MWCD.



Earlier in his life, Tom was an avid artifact hunter, collecting arrowheads from around the area, and had been a member of a flint club. He also enjoyed mushroom hunting and root hunting for ginseng, goldenseal, and bloodroot. Lately, he enjoyed eating his favorite foods, spaghetti, morel mushrooms, and ice cream; watching television; and spending time with his family.



Preceding him in death is his wife Bonnie Jean Able Fife on Sept. 23, 2019; they were married June 6, 1969. Also preceding him in death are daughters Cynthia L. Matson and Virginia E. Fife and brothers-in-law Bill Wymer and Charlie Gates.



Surviving is a son, James (Amber) Fife of Cadiz; grandchildren Michael, TJ, Christopher, Vanessa, Justin, Christina, Devon, Jazmyn, Cierra, Ashlee, Joseph, Michael, Brinlee, Stanley, Kennyth, Khylii, Mayghyn, and Corbhyn; siblings Kenneth (Darlene) Fife, Mary Wymer, Martha (Curt) Boyd, Barbara Gates, Bobby (Donna Stull) Fife and Janice (Francis) Sproull and a son-in-law Forrest Matson of Scio.



Friends may call Tuesday from 5–7 p.m. at Koch Funeral Home (101 W. Main St., Scio). Memorial contributions may be made to James Fife (85620 Fife Rd, Cadiz, Ohio 43907).