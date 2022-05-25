Fred Pfouts

Fred Eugene Pfouts, age 87, formerly of Scio and Brewster, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, at the Danbury Assisted Living in Massillon, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on Dec. 17, 1934, in Scio, he was a son of the late George Pfouts and Esther Ault Pfouts Williams. He graduated from Scio High School in 1952, where he served as class president. He worked in the maintenance department of the Scio Pottery for 25 years, and then he worked in parts delivery for Ohio Machinery in Cadiz for 23 years, retiring in 2002.

In his younger years, Fred was an avid bowler, belonging to a bowling league at Valie Lanes in Jewett, and enjoyed square dancing. Bettering his community was always Fred’s goal. He was a member of the Scio United Methodist Church and the former Scio Civic Club. But his heart was always devoted to the Scio VFD; even after moving to Brewster in 2005, he would drive back to Scio to help by collecting money at the door for the monthly roast beef dinners. After he moved to Brewster, he continued his love of community service by joining the Brewster Moose 1102 and Stark County Meals on Wheels. But what he enjoyed most was spending time with his family and watching the grandchildren’s sports activities.

Surviving is his wife, Shirley Ann Duerr Pfouts, whom he married on Oct. 20, 1957. Also surviving are children Denese (Bryan) Majors of North Lawrence and Mike (Chris) Pfouts of Canton; grandchildren Felecia Kelley, Ryan (Courtney) Majors, Cortney (Darrell) Johnson, and Ridge (fiancée Madison) Majors; great-grandchildren Oakland, Mila, Declan, and Devin; siblings Virginia Craig of Texas and Doris (Mac) McHenry and Myrtle Pfouts and Ruth (Sonny) McGill all of the Columbus area.

Preceding him in death are half-siblings Marie Brown, Betty Leas, Art Pfouts, and William Pfouts.

In keeping with his wishes, Fred is being cremated, and a celebration of his life will be held on July 23 at 1 p.m. at the RJ Spiker Firehall in Scio. Koch Funeral Home has been entrusted with his arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Scio VFD (P.O. Box 342, Scio, Ohio 43988).