Lena Mason

Heaven received a beautiful soul on May 20, 2022: Lena Nicole Mason. Lena was born on Nov. 5, 1980, at the Bellaire Hospital in Bellaire. She is the daughter of Candy L. Mason of Cadiz, Ohio, and the late Donald W. Brown.

Lena graduated in the top 10 of her class at Cadiz High School in 1999. In high school, she was inducted into the National Honor Society and Who’s Who Among American High School Students. She was also a Ruritan scholar and was involved in peer leadership. Lena attended Akron University. While at Akron, she completed a six-month internship at Disney World. She graduated from Ohio University with a bachelor of science degree.

In 1999, Lena began work at the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) as a summer intern. She was hired full-time in the personnel department and was promoted to account clerk. Lena’s current position was a realty specialist, a position that well-suited her personality. She loved her work and helping resolve real estate issues to the benefit of ODOT and the property owners with which she worked. As a service to bargaining-unit employees, Lena managed the process of employee’s requesting additional education and training. While working at ODOT, she amassed numerous friendships, too many to name.

Lena was a member of St. James A.M.E. Church. She loved to travel to places as varied as Mexico, Canada, the Caribbean, and within the United States from the East to West Coast, including Alaska and Hawaii. Her hobbies also included reading and bingo. As much as she loved hobbies, she loved her family and extended family even more. She considered her niece, Harper Marie McCreary, her own daughter. She would dress and photograph Harper, using various backgrounds and outfits.

Lena was preceded in death by her grandparents, Charles H. and Virginia (Ramsey) Mason, and two aunts, Charlotte Jean (Mason) Blanchard and Yvonne (Mason) McLeod. She leaves to mourn her mother/best friend, Candy L. Mason (Cadiz, Ohio), her sister/best friend, Kristin M. (Aric) McCreary (Cadiz, Ohio), and her special niece, Harper. She is also survived by half-siblings Donald Brown, Angela Brown, Stephanie Brown, Jeremy Brown, and Tamara Brown.

She will be sorely missed by her aunts, Marie (Mason) Harris (Long Beach, Ca.) and Lois Mason (Bruce) Williams (Sylvania, Ohio). She is also survived by uncles Kenneth L. (Adele) Mason (Cadiz, Ohio), Alan N. Webster (Tiltonsville, Ohio), and lastly, her beloved uncle Victor J. (Belinda) Mason (Cadiz, Ohio). Her many cousins, nieces, and nephews are left to mourn her absence.

Per her request, there will be no service at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home is assisting the family. The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.