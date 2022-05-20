John Godman

John Allen Godman, age 73, of Scio, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Pittsburgh VA Medical Center. Born March 29, 1949, in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late John Godman, Sr and Gertrude Godman Bethel. John honorably served his country in the U.S. Army. He held various jobs over his lifetime, but the ones he enjoyed the most were being a driver for the Harrison County Veterans Service Commission in Cadiz and working alongside his son at Nelson Tree Service.

John was a proud member of the Scio VFD and EMS for many years. He was also a former member of the Scio Sportsman’s Club. Lately, he enjoyed watching the old television shows on MeTV.

Preceding him in death is his wife of almost 35 years, Connie Crall Godman, who passed away on June 17, 2006, and a brother, James Godman.

Surviving are his son, Andrew (Michele) Godman of Hopedale; granddaughter Haley Godman of Hopedale; stepdaughters Ashley (Andrew) Doren and Danielle (Rachel) Doren; and siblings Richard Godman of Cadiz and Kathy Godman of the Steubenville area.

In keeping with his wishes, John has been cremated with no services planned. The Koch Funeral Home in Scio has been entrusted with his arrangements.