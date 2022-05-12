Look at the Past 5/7/22

Beech Point School

By Susan Adams

Beech Point School in Athens Township was located at the top of a hill on State Route 9, two miles east of New Athens. General George Custer taught here before going to West Point (Custer graduated from Hopedale College). Other teachers included Emmet Webb, the Reverend John Fulton, Ellsworth Dunlap, Sara Hughes, Ruben Mills, Frank Groon, and Mary McConnell Harris. The last teacher taught here in 1938. There were six other schools in Athens Township: Hopwood, Oakdale, Oak Hill, Sixteen, Jockey Hollow, and New Athens. Info and picture from the book “Lest We Forget – Harrison County Early Schools.” Published by the Harrison County Retired Teachers in 1985.