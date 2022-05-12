Harrison boys take on Gloria Dawes Invite

BY ED BANKS

Harrison News-Herald Sports Writer

MORRISTOWN — Last Friday, the Harrison Central boys’ varsity track team was in Morristown to take part in the 2022 Gloria Dawes Invitational Track Meet. The meet featured 12 schools in the field of competition. Following the meet’s conclusion, the Huskies claimed the ninth position overall and booked the following individual placements:

First-place discus: Taylor Cope

Third-place 800-meter run: Hunter Bittinger

Fifth-place discus: Grayden Sproull

Fifth-place shot put: Hunter Boals

On Monday, the Huskies were back in action at the 2022 OVAC championship qualifying meet. There, the Huskies were able to qualify for four events for Saturday’s championship round:

4×800-meter relay: Sean Forrester, Colton Howell, Charles Garbrandt, and Hunter Bittinger qualified with a time of 9:16.30 time

800-meter run: Hunter Bittinger qualified with a 2:09.51 time

Discus: Taylor Cope qualified with a 138’07” throw (new school record)

Shot put: Hunter Boals qualified with a 46’08.50″ throw (new school record)

“The qualifiers for Saturday’s (May 6) OVAC Championship meet will begin at 10 a.m.,” said head Harrison Central boys’ varsity track coach Luke Turner. “Two Harrison Central boys throwing records were broken in the past week. Hunter Boals broke the shot put record set by Andrew Corder in 2004, and Taylor Cope broke the discus record set by Josh Yeske in 2007. Boals is a sophomore, and Taylor Cope is a junior. Their hard work is definitely showing! Throwing coach Brandon Haney has not only done an excellent job in coaching Boals and Cope but coaching the entire throwing events squad,” Turner concluded.