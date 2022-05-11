HARCATUS Community Action Network celebrating 58 years

2022 marks the 58th year since the Community Action Network was established to help American families and communities overcome obstacles to poverty.

Over 1,000 agencies across the country are working every day to create opportunities and transform the lives of their neighbors, making communities stronger and helping families across the U.S. thrive. This year, HARCATUS Tri-County Community Action Organization, Inc., a proud member of the Community Action Network, will also commemorate 57 years of helping families throughout Harrison, Carroll, and Tuscarawas Counties.

“Each May, during Community Action Month, we reflect on the impact HARCATUS and our network has had on families,” said Alison Kerns, executive director of HARCATUS. “Last year alone, HARCATUS served 9,862 individuals, and over 15 million were served across the country with immediately needed services such as utility assistance and food, and also long-term solutions like education and weatherization.” HARCATUS will be releasing its annual report in June.

Community Action Agencies serve 99% of all American counties with life-changing services to help families achieve financial stability. All agencies are locally controlled and represented by the private, public, and low-income sectors of the community. “We are proud of our communities’

participation in the development and oversight of our programs,” said Kerns. “Their engagement helps us to be more effective in our approach by determining what Harrison, Carroll, and Tuscarawas County residents need.”

HARCATUS Tri-County Community Action Organization, Inc. is a member of the National Community Action Partnership and the Community Action Network, which was born out of the Economic Opportunity Act of 1964. HARCATUS’s mission is to improve the quality of life for individuals and families by minimizing the effects of poverty, promoting self-sufficiency and advocating for positive change. Find out more at www.harcatus.org.