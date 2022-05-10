Correspondence 5/7/22

BOWERSTON

By Mary Anna Cotter

Congratulations to Nolan Caldwell, who was chosen to the first-team All-Conference bowling team and first-team Stark County league for bowling. He is the son of the Ryan Caldwells and grandson of the Dan Chews.

Congratulations to Jim Monigold, who was chosen to be honored in the 17th Class of Legends of the Ohio Valley Athletic Conference Schools on Aug. 13 at Wheeling. The Conotton Valley baseball field has been named the Jim Monigold field.

The Conotton Valley softball team was ranked fourth in Ohio’s Division IV and beat Malvern 14–2, T.C.C 5–0, and Beallsville 10-0 for the OVAC championship. They lost to Strasburg, who was ranked second in Ohio. Congratulations on a great year.

The Conotton Valley baseball team beat TCC 8-7 and lost to T.V.

Mary Anna Cotter visited with the Doyle Lakes at Bolivar and the George Copelands at Uhrichsville recently and attended the annual inspection of Eastern Star at Freeport on Friday.

May birthdays are Jayden Cotter, Deb Walko, Emily Siedel, Randy Caldwell, Levi Shetler, Jennifer Case, Megan John, Terry Carrothers, Henry Rodriguez, and Jon Humphrey. Happy anniversary to the Jerry Rippeths, Sam Rodriguiezes, and the Allen Cases.

The Conotton Valley girls’ softball team beat Paden City to be the semifinal winner and played in the finals last Friday.

The late Braylon Novak was chosen to be the Conotton Valley Prom King — what an honor for his family.

Sympathy goes to the family of Matthew Slentz at the loss of his wife, Stacy.

DEERSVILLE

By Susan Adams

The fifth annual Morelfest sponsored by the Muskingum Chapter of the Buckeye Trail Association on April 29, 30 and May 1 is now history. The BTA Beall Farmstead on Beall Road just outside Deersville was busy with hiking, camping, food, music, guided morel hunts, and lots of fun. Thank you to all who made it a success.

The family of Thelma Faye Gladman would like to thank all who attended the memorial service at the Patterson Cemetery in Deersville on Saturday, April 30. Your sympathy and condolences are appreciated. Thank you to the Washington Township VFD for opening the hall for the get-together after the service.

Congratulations to Shannon Devore Malone and Richard Hennis on your engagement. Best wishes.

Congratulations to Nicolas Malone on receiving his Ruritan Scholastic Achievement Award on May 3 at the scholars’ awards.

Saturday, May 7 is the New Athens community yard sale.

On Sunday, May 8 (11 a.m. until sold old), there will be a drive-thru Mother’s Day chicken dinner at the Piedmont firehouse. The cost is $12 per dinner: half a chicken, scalloped potatoes, green beans, a roll, and a drink. Sponsored by the Piedmont United Methodist Church and the Moorefield VFD. Take home a dinner for Mom!

The Woody Paul Blanket Mission will meet in the Deersville United Methodist Church fellowship hall on May 9 at 10 a.m. A covered dish lunch will be enjoyed.

Monday, May 9 will be the monthly meeting of the Deersville UM Church: pastor-parish meeting at 6 p.m., trustees at 7 p.m., followed by the administrative council.

Future 2022 Conotton Creek Trail meetings dates: May 9, June 13, July 11, Aug. 8, and Sept. 1 (all in the Scio Public Library’s lower-level meeting room). Follow them on their Facebook page.

On Thursday, May 12, the Deersville Community Garden Club will meet at the home of Betty McConnell with Nancy Keplinger as co-hostess. The program will be on snapdragons. The club will have a cookie sale with proceeds going into the scholarship fund.

On Saturday, May 21 (1 p.m.), the Women of Mission of the Deersville United Methodist Church will be hosting a vintage style show.” Come dressed in a vintage outfit and take a walk down the runway (open to the church and surrounding area). Light refreshments will be served after the style show in the fellowship hall — no charge.

On Saturday, May 21 (1:30 p.m.), the Moravian Trail chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at the American Legion Post 34 in Cadiz. The program will be “Women in History,” presented by Sheila Perkins. The hostesses will be Peggy Messer and Marge Findling.

Friday, May 27 (4–7 p.m.) will be the Deersville Community Volunteer Fire Department Fair. There will be a parade, awards, food, and a water battle. Come out to support the fire department.

The Brownsville Christian Church has services at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Tim Thomas. The Deersville UM Church has Sunday school at 9:45 and church services at 11 with Pastor Mike Cunningham Jr. The Feed Spring Church has Sunday school at 9:30, worship at 10:30, and Wednesday prayer meetings at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to these three churches that grace the Moravian Trail.

On June 3–4 is the Cadiz community yard sale. To add your sale to the map, contact 740-942-1102 (cost $3).

On June 16–19, Cinderella will be presented at the Deersville Community Theatre. Practices are progressing, and it is safe to say that it will be a great performance. Mark your calendars to save at least one of the dates.

Please come out to support these performers and the historic Deersville theater.

If anyone has any news items they would like printed in the paper, please call me at 740-942-3137. If I am not home, please leave a message on my voicemail, and I will return the call.

FREEPORT

By Deb Milligan

“Put on a smile: One size fits all!”

Happy Mother’s Day to my mom, Ann Bear, and all other mothers.

Drive through the Mother’s Day chicken BBQ at Piedmont’s Moorefield Volunteer Fire House (from 11 a.m. until sold out).

The Raider Restaurant will be open and have a buffet dinner on Mother’s Day, May 8 at 11 a.m.

Happy birthday: Holly Koch, Brent Bear, Kaylee Toland, Jace Arnold, Sadie Bear, Stetson Cyrus, Larry Meredith, Tom Bardall, Lori Milleson, Debbie Dunlap, Kelly Pittis, Kris Johnson, Ryan Smith, Susan Anderson, and Jamie Harvey.

Belated happy birthday: Steve Piatt Jr. and Ronna Tuchosh and Kathy Mishler, both employees at WesBanco in Freeport.

Children have until May 15 to preregister for Vacation Bible School at the Freeport United Methodist Church on July 11–13. To register, contact Sheri Miller at 740-491-0645.

It was so nice that Rob Clendening brought his dad Bob Clendening to church Sunday. Keep Bob and Nancy in your prayers.

Everyone is welcome to set up a table in Freeport on May 30 for the Memorial Day yard sale.

Several people enjoyed themselves when they attended the Freeport Volunteer Fire Department’s quarter auction on Sunday at the firehall. Mickey Gross welcomed a room full of people and explained how it works; there were 13 vendors present to sell items. The fire department provided the food stand and raffled off items. Everyone enjoyed themselves.

The fire department wishes to thank everyone who participated and donated.

The Deersville Community Fire Department fair and parade are back! On May 27, beginning at 4 p.m., will be the parade, awards, water battle, food, and fun.

Congratulations to Allison Walton, daughter of Kevin and Chasty Walton of West Chester. Allison was one of the 25 Indian Valley High School students inducted into the National Honor Society.

Last Thursday, Freeport water manager Dan Snyder and helper AJ Nichols found two water leaks in the village. They ask residents to be patient while fixing them.

Freeport-Lakeland Alumni Banquet: All Freeport and Lakeland graduates and guests are invited to the reunion on July 16 at Theo’s Coney Island Restaurant in Cambridge. Social hour starts at noon with a buffet dinner at 1. A business meeting will follow lunch.

Reservations must be received by July 1, 2022. The cost will be $25 per person. Make checks payable to Freeport-Lakeland Alumni and send them to Gary Piatt (2404 Farber Street SE, Magnolia, Ohio 44643).

Call Lori Milleson at 740-310-4591 for a $1,000 scholarship application by June 15.

Lakeland Democrat Women: April was a busy month, and the women accomplished a lot. They sponsored a “Breakfast with the Bunny,” which was a success. A big thank you goes out to all the members who supplied the food, made donations, or worked to make the day special at the James Clark Fire Station in Freeport. Mickey Gross made up the treats given out by the Easter Bunny, and Ron and Shawnee Dunlap did the decorating. Over 50 children (plus parents) attended.

Another huge event was the FDWO’s mini-spring conference in Sheffield (near Elyria) on April 22–23. The theme was “Women Built Back Better” and featured Gail Buckner, the national president from Georgia. In addition, our past first lady Frances Strictland, Eileen Krupinski, Kyra Milligan, and Ann Milleson attended. The May meeting will be held on May 9 at Steele Crest social hall at 7 p.m.; the group will elect new officers.

Double E. Greenhouse is now open at Yoder Bulk Food on State Route 800 between Freeport and Tippecanoe. Summer hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday 7–7 and Wednesday and Saturday 7–4.

Head to the Clark Memorial Branch Library for some fun while getting fit on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. To register, call 740-658-3855.

Club Read continues at Clark Library on May 10 at 4:30 p.m.

Prayer requests: Shirley Dunlap, Ollie Workley, Ron Roseberry, the family of Lee Morrison, Marlene Bond, Bob Stewart, Ann Miller, Ralph Brill, residents at Steele Crest apartments, and all those from Freeport in nursing homes.

The community extends its sympathy to the family of Ronald Hickenbottom, 75, of Holloway. He is survived by his two daughters, Heather (Gilbert) Peters and Jennifer (Shane) Cochran, along with many grandchildren.

The community extends its sympathy to the family of Harmon Allen Lute, 67, of Uhrichsville. He was a former Freeport resident.

The community extends its sympathy to the family of Linda “Nadine” Moreland, 81, of New Philadelphia. Nadine was a graduate of the former Freeport High School.

HOLLOWAY

By Susan Adams

The Holloway VFD Activities group would like to thank everyone who made the Friday, May 6 fish fry a success.

Have you noticed the beautiful veterans banners proudly hanging in Cadiz and Piedmont? The Holloway Volunteer Fire Department & Activities Committee has been working on a plan to show gratitude to our Holloway veterans. We want to be able to fly as many banners as possible, so we’re offering to share the cost by purchasing the hanging brackets ($60), and you will pay only for the banner ($60). What a beautiful and patriotic way to honor and show our support for our hometown heroes. So, if you would like to show how proud you are of your hometown hero (or yourself), start looking for a service photo (preferred), branch of service, and the years served. We plan to have the banners hung by Memorial Day! We will be able to put up to three veterans per banner. Forms are available on the Holloway Volunteer FD Activities Committee Facebook page and in the little library box at the Holloway VFD activity building. They want to get these up by Memorial Day weekend.

The Holloway community extends sympathy to the family of Ronald Eugene Hickenbottom, 75, of Holloway, who passed away on April 27. Ron worked as a deputy sheriff for Belmont and Guernsey counties. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and received the Silver Star medal for his service in the Vietnam War. Burial was at Rock Hill Cemetery in Flushing.

Attention 2022 graduates: Per Mayor Sheperd, see Heidi at the village office with information and a picture of the graduate for banners to be made and displayed in the Old Timers area. It’s a great way to recognize our graduates. They were really nice last year.

If you need to speak with someone at the city building (mayor’s Office or water department), please call 740-968-4024 for an appointment. If it’s an emergency, please call 740-510-5521. There is a dropbox in the city building door for water bill payments. Please no cash payment, just check or money order.

The Holloway United Methodist Church is still holding services on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Donations are always welcomed. (Send to Holloway UM Church, P.O. Box 173, Holloway, OH 43985). The church also has two rooms available to rent for wedding showers, baby showers, or meetings. Call Ruth Robertson for more information at 740-968-4264.

The Holloway Old Timers are looking for people to join their organization. If YOU are interested and willing to put in some time in various ways, from helping at the annual Old Timers Festival to volunteering weekly or monthly, they need YOU. Keeping the grass cut and doing upkeep on the buildings is something they need help with year-round, so they need residents that can help. Please contact them via message on the Holloway Old Timers Facebook page, and someone will get back to you asap.

The Old Timers’ facilities are available for birthday parties, weddings, receptions, or family reunions. To inquire or book an event, contact Anita Schaeffer at 740-433-5074 or Lori Sharp at 740-510-0847.

Saturday, May 7 will be the New Athens community yard sale.

On Sunday, May 8 (11 a.m. until sold old), there will be a drive-thru Mother’s Day chicken dinner at the Piedmont firehouse. The cost is $12 per dinner: half a chicken, scalloped potatoes, green beans, a roll, and a drink. Sponsored by the Piedmont United Methodist Church and the Moorefield VFD. Treat Mom for Mother’s Day!

On Saturday, May 21, at 2 p.m., there will be the annual Ladies Tea at the Holloway United Methodist Church (admission is $5). Come have a wonderful afternoon of fellowship, special music, raffles, and more. Come and bring a friend. You will be glad you did. Call Ruth Robertson for more information at 740-968-4264.

On Friday, June 3 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.), the Holloway VFD Activities group will be holding a fish fry, but there will be food items besides fish. Baked goods will also be available. Call ahead to order or for takeout at 740-968-0504 or eat in. Unless otherwise posted, they will have a fish fry on the first Friday of each month. The food is so very good.

On June 3–4 is the Cadiz community yard sale. To add your sale to the map, contact 740-942-1102 (cost $3).

The 74th Holloway Old Timers Festival will be Sept. 2–4 this year. Save the dates.

If anyone has any item they would like listed, please call me at 740-942-3137. If I am not home, please leave a message, and I will get back to you.

HOPEDALE

By J.P. Wilson

Hi, everybody; hope you had a great week! I want to start out by wishing my mom Margie a Happy Mother’s Day. You are the best mom ever! Happy Mother’s Day to all the other moms out there as well! Don’t forget to remember mom with something special from your heart.

On Saturday, May 14, Hopedale American Legion Post 682 will start to put the veterans’ banners back up for display around Hopedale. Anyone wishing to help can show up at the post that morning. They appreciate any help you can provide. Also, the village of Hopedale will be flushing hydrants on May 11–12. Please watch for discolored water. It’s not dangerous for you but might be for your laundry!

Thanks to Cub Scout Pack 269, Wolf Den for inviting my dad and me out to show them flag etiquette and how to fold an American flag properly. We also talked about emergency preparedness. I am looking forward to coming back and talking about first aid.

Don’t forget the Cadiz American Legion Post 34 will be hosting a steak fry on Saturday, May 7, from 5 to 8 p.m. The cost is $20 and includes a 14-ounce ribeye, baked potato, and salad. From 6–12 that night, join DJ Ronnie Beaird for a Cinco de Mayo party. The following week, on the 14th, the Legion will be holding a soup and sandwich fundraiser for Maggie Whitehead from 12–6. Soups can be purchased by the pint or quart for carryout. Bake sale and tip boards will run all day. If you have questions about either event, please call 740-942-3764.

Don’t forget the upcoming community yard sale in New Athens on May 7 from 8–3. The list of who is having a yard sale will be placed at Doc’s gas station, and on the day of the sale, they will be available for pick-up at the Presbyterian Church after 7:30 a.m.

Cadiz will also be holding a community yard sale planned for June 3–4. Call the Harrison County Visitors Center at 740-942-1102 to be put on the map (cost is $3).

If that is not enough shopping for you, check out the Adena Heritage Days Community Yard Sales on Saturday, June 4, from 9-3. Anyone can set up on the village greens on the square. Concession stands and maps will be at the village greens that day. Call 740-546-3946 to be put on the map. Everybody, have a good week.

SMITHFIELD

By Esther McCoy

It is May already, and with that comes the time-honored day, Mother’s Day. I loved the day for what I could do to make my mother happy. And it didn’t take much at all to do it. I baked her an angel food cake when I was 11 years old because I knew that she loved them. It didn’t rise very high and was a bit gummy when sliced, but she praised that cake for days. If your mother is still with you, please treasure her. Mine isn’t, and I miss her in many situations. Along with the May 8 Mother’s Day, there comes the declared V-E Day that occurred in 1943 — so many years ago that many of this generation don’t remember it.

I am sorry that we had to miss the Harrison Coal and Reclamation dinner-auction. It is the first one that was missed in over 15 years, but another important occasion occurred that day. It was graduation time at Ohio State University, and my sweet granddaughter of 27 years received the diploma she had studied to earn after almost nine years to be in the medical field. And I feel bad to tell you that I cannot remember her specialty. I will tell you next week. Grandma’s mind slips a bit now and then.

A Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit will be stopping in Steubenville, one of 13 stops in Ohio communities in May, to honor veterans and their supporters. It will be at the Fort Steuben Mall on May 16, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and a ceremony honoring veterans, especially Vietnam veterans, will be held at 4 p.m. The Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit will bring the community together to learn about the patriotism, service, and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes.

Lamont and I attended the District 13 OH3 Convention in Wooster on April 22–24. From our local area, we had Neal and Nina Cleaver of Mount Pleasant and Dillonvale Lions; R.J. and Laura Konkoleski and Karl and Shirley Bowers of Adena Lions, David and Tim Miser of Cadiz Lions, and Lamont and myself of the Brilliant Lions Club. Rob Murray, past district governor and a former resident of Cadiz in his younger years, gave roll call, read the secretary’s report, and was the parliamentarian in the business session of the meeting. Leroy and Clara Sue Myslinski of the Mingo Junction Lions Club asked to deposit their parade of check, which we did along with that from our Brilliant Club.

UNIONPORT

By Mary-Catherine Mull

May Day was Sunday, May 1. I hope you all remembered and enjoyed it. The weather was pretty nice too.

Tom and Kay Ohle of Loraine, Ohio visited with relatives and friends here last week.

Gables Care Center in Hopedale will be observing National Nursing Home Week.

Singer Chelsea Householder will perform at 6:30 p.m. on Hawaiian Day, Wednesday, May 11, in the Gables Care Center.

Unionport Community Grange 2728 members met last Wednesday, reports were given, and coming events were discussed. It was also announced that a former loyal Grange member Richard Bolitho had passed away.

Julie Carman of Hopedale visited with Mary Lou Yaich recently. They enjoyed talking about family get-togethers and memories. The spring art show is now being held at Eastern Gateway Community College. For additional info, you may call 740-283-1787 for this nearby event.

Pastor Chuck and Carolyn Mehl of the Unionport Methodist Church will be leading a Bible study Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the church in Unionport. Prayer time will be at 9:30 a.m. on the same day. Everyone is welcome; it’s open to the public.

Read 2 Chronicles 7:14.

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May the 8. Happy Mother’s Day to all.