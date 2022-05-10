Conotton Valley Board of Education holds special meeting

BY JACQUIE HUMPHREY

Correspondent

LEESVILLE — The Conotton Valley Board of Education held a special meeting on Monday, May 2, to fill the superintendent role vacated by Todd Herman’s resignation at the regular April meeting.

Zucal, hired as elementary principal at the beginning of the current school year, was appointed interim superintendent from April 27 through July 31 at a $200-per-day rate.

The board further approved hiring Zucal as superintendent for a five-year term, beginning on Aug. 1, 2022, at $130,000 per year.

Of the new position, Zucal said, “I am extremely humbled and honored to be named the next superintendent of the Conotton Valley Union Local School District. My gratitude is extended to the Board of Education members for placing their faith and trust in me.”

Of his time so far at Conotton, Zucal said, “This community and its commitment and dedication to one another is so inspiring and motivates me each and every day. I look forward to working even more closely with our great leadership team to build even stronger relationships with our students and their families while ensuring each of our young people is able to realize the fullness of his or her human potential”.

Departing superintendent Todd Herman will complete his duties as of May 9. Herman served as Conotton’s high school principal for three years before taking the role of superintendent in 2015. Zucal said he feels that “Herman has laid a solid foundation for success. With that being said, I am confident our Rockets will soar to even new heights.”

The next regular meeting of the Conotton Valley Board of Education will be held on Thursday, May 19, at 7 p.m. in the Rocket Center library.

Conotton Valley Special meeting odds and ends:

-Approved a quote for $74,397 from Staley Technologies to upgrade the camera system at the school. The quote includes material and labor.

-Tabled until May 19’s meeting were quotes from Vasco for artificial turf on the baseball field ($953,530) and the softball field ($505,475.00).