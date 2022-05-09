Ralph Brill

Ralph Russell Brill, age 83, of Freeport, died peacefully at 9:45 a.m. Sunday, May 8, 2022 in his home surrounded by family.

He was born July 27, 1938 in Barnesville, Ohio, to the late Charles Edward Brill and Mildred Ann Bailey Brill.

Ralph attended school at Leatherwood in Barnesville until it closed, then attended Barnesville School. He grew up on a 200-acre dairy farm outside of Boston, and at the age of 17, he started driving truck for Barrett’s Poultry Farm of Belmont. Then Ralph worked at Clay City Sewer Pipe for a couple of years, then worked out of the Construction Labor Union of Akron, then operated bulldozer and heavy equipment for R&F Coal of Cadiz for 26 years before retiring in 1998. He earned several safety awards while working for R&F. After retirement, he worked for Cravat Coal Company for four years in reclamation.

Ralph was an honorary member of the Freeport Farmers Sportsman Club, a 50-plus-year member of the Kirkwood Lodge 446 of Hendrysburg, and a member of the Freeport Church of Christ. He enjoyed fishing and hunting in his younger days, loved attending truck pulls, collecting belt buckles, and spending time with his family.

Surviving are his children: Tamie (Rocky) Phillips of Tippecanoe, Kathy (Scott) Brown of Cambridge, and Russell (April) Brill, II of Freeport; grandchildren: Ammie (James) Katicich, Lisa (Bobby) Haver, Joshua (Heather) Phillips, Travis Brooks, Angie (Andy) Slaughter, Maryann Hart, Abby Hart, Michael Hart, Carter Brown, and Audra Brown; great-grandchildren: Hannah Katicich, Paige Katicich, Jeremy Haver, Jacob Haver, Ashlee Phillips, Kaylee Phillips, Kolton Phillips, Mahala Brooks, Taylar Slaughter, Ryley Slaughter, Colton Slaughter, AJ Slaughter, and Karina Brown; two brothers, Gene Brill of Lafferty and Fred (Connie) Brill of Barnesville; a sister, Barb (deceased Kenny) Stephens of Barnesville; a sister-in-law, Wanda Brill of Barnesville; two good friends and caregivers, Mari Crawley and Rachael Trushel; a stepdaughter, Karen (Philip) Ruffini of Dennison; five stepgrandchildren: Melissa Hines, Josh Luyster, Jana (Jake) McDonald, Alan (Sydney) Ruffini, and Brian Ruffini; and three step-great-granddaughters: Kortnie Luyster, Evangelena Hines, and Averie Helms.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Betty P. Stine Brill on Aug. 4, 2008; his second wife of 11 years, Alma Faye Smith Luyster Brill, who died on April 7, 2022; a brother, Tom Brill; and a stepson, Michael Luyster.

Visitation will be held from 6–8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11 at the Koch Funeral Home (216 S. High Street, Freeport). A service will be held in the funeral home at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Burial will follow in Greenmont Union Cemetery in Freeport. Online condolences may be made on the funeral home’s website (www.kochfuneralhome.net).