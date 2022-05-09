Bobcats down Huskies for 4A title

BY D.J. WATSON

Harrison News-Herald Sports Writer

RICHMOND — The Cambridge Bobcats and Harrison Central Huskies took the field at Edison High School’s new athletic complex last Friday night in Jefferson County, with the OVAC 4A Championship trophy up for grabs.

The Bobcats got a stellar performance out of pitcher Jake Valentine. The junior fanned 11 Harrison batters en route to a complete-game 5-0 victory, an effort that captured the game’s MVP honors at night’s end.

The Huskies loaded the bases in the top of the first inning, only to have Valentine work his way out of the jam with a one-out infield pop-fly and a two-out grounder to second. Unfortunately for Huskies head coach Mike Valesko, it was the only major threat his squad would deliver on the evening.

“Obviously disappointed in the outcome of the OVAC game. However, I loved the passion and energy we brought to the field. I’m happy for the kids to get the opportunity to play in that environment, and I believe it will help us come postseason time,” Valesko stated.

Huskies starting pitcher Tre Rex worked some first-inning magic as the Bobcats, too, loaded the bases in their half, only to have Rex match Valentine’s effort and shut the door on any scoring.

It was the second inning, however, that started the shift in momentum. Cambridge capitalized on a string of mistakes to go in front 2-0, and with Valentine finding a groove on the hill, even a two-run deficit seemed unlikely to overcome. The Bobcats added two more runs in the third to stack the odds further and then another in the fifth. After getting three on the bags in the first, the Huskies only put four other baserunners in play the rest of the game.

Rex struck out seven Bobcats, surrendering six hits and three free passes. In the sixth, senior Trace Rutter was called on for relief, pitching one full inning with a strikeout to his line. Freshman Tucker Snyder, Jonathan Vermillion, and Cabot Arbaugh all finished with a single each to account for the entirety of Harrison’s offense.

It was a “third time is the charm” type of night for the Bobcats. Cambridge had played in the last two OVAC championship games leading into last week’s affair, coming up short in their most recent two attempts. With a record of 11-4 and an OVAC title in hand, the Bobcats will be looking for a high seed in the East District Division II tournament.

All is not lost on the regular-season effort for the Huskies (11-7), as they will get their shot at redemption just a week later; the two teams will meet once again Friday, May 6, this time for the Buckeye 8 Athletic League Championship. It will be Harrison’s first-ever appearance in the league’s baseball championship event.

This past Monday, the Huskies led one of West Virginia’s premier programs in the Wheeling Park Patriots through five innings. Leading 2-1 in the sixth, the Huskies couldn’t shake mistakes in the field, and the Patriots took the lead with a four-run inning. Adding a run in the seventh, the Patriots went on to win 6-2.

“Both the Cambridge and Park games, we felt like one or two hits would have opened up the game for us and produced a different result. Playing these teams down the stretch will pay off in a few weeks, and we have to stay on course,” Valekso concluded.