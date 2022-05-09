Belmont-Harrison VSD earns Auditor’s Award

ST. CLAIRSVILLE — A recent financial audit of the Belmont-Harrison Vocational School District by the Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office earned an Auditor’s Award for good record keeping.

“This award honors the hard work school district officials put in daily to keep clean, accurate financial records,” Faber said. “Their efforts go a long way toward making Ohio more efficient, effective, and transparent.”

The Auditor of State Award is presented to local governments and school districts upon completing a financial audit.

Entities that receive the award meet the following criteria of a “clean” audit report: The entity must file timely financial reports with the Auditor of State’s Office; the audit report does not contain any findings for recovery, material citations, material weaknesses, significant deficiencies, single-audit findings, or questioned costs; the entity’s management letter has no comments related to ethics referrals, questioned costs less than $10,000, lack of timely report submission, reconciliation, failure to obtain a timely single audit, findings for recovery less than $100, and public meetings, or public records.

“It’s an honor to receive this award on behalf of the school district,” stated treasurer Mark Lucas. “I would like to thank our Board of Education, superintendent, and staff for their hard work, which helped in making this possible.”