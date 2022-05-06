William Haney

William Lewis Haney, age 76, of Scio, died on May 4, 2022 at his home.



Born Jan. 1, 1946 in Martins Ferry, Ohio, he was a son of the late Harry Leroy Haney Sr. and Dorothy Evans Haney. He retired from the U.S. Army in 1987 at the rank of Sergeant First Class.



William was a member of the First Church of Christ in Cadiz, the Scio American Legion Post 482, and the St. Clairsville Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 5356.



Surviving are his two sons, Mike of Leesville and Bryan, and wife Michelle, of Lexington, South Carolina; four grandchildren: TJ, Preston, Maranda, and Austin; two great-grandchildren, Haidyn and Bekett; and a stepdaughter Brittani Smith of New Philadelphia.



Friends may call on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Koch Funeral Home in Scio. Military honors will be presided by the Scio American Legion Post 482 following the visitation.