James C. Stephenson, 92, of Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, died at 6:03 p.m. Tuesday, May 03, 2022, in the Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia.



He was born Monday, Nov. 18, 1929 in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Larry Edwin Stephenson and Elizabeth Lemley Stephenson.



Mr. Stephenson was a member of the Fairall United Methodist Church. With his sons and others, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, go-carting, auto racing, and livestock. He enjoyed with his family hunting and jumping horses. He loved farming with his brother Paul.



Jim drove a cement truck for Waynesburg Block company for Duke Haines for several years. He then went to work for Equitable Gas Company as a field laborer. Later he became a welder and then an X-ray technician for Equitable Gas Company. Jim then went to work for Carnegie Natural Gas Company as an assistant supervisor in Mannington, West Virginia. He later became the head supervisor for the entire state of West Virginia for Carnegie Natural Gas Company.

His wife, Barbara J. “Bobbee” English Stephenson, whom he married on Sept. 28, 1950, died on Feb. 18, 2021.



Surviving is one son, Johnny Bill (Nancy) Stephenson, of New Athens, Ohio; two granddaughters, Shannon (Brad) Holtz of Copley, Ohio, and Stefani (Josh) Slattery of Copley, Ohio; five great-grandchildren: Jaxon Holtz, Braxton Holtz, Wyat Slattery, Noah Slattery, and Hanna Grace Slattery; and several nieces and nephews. Jim was the last of his immediate family.



Deceased is one son, Scott L. Stephenson; one sister, Jane Brewer; and three brothers: Paul E. Stephenson, Robert L. Stephenson, and William J. Stephenson.



There will be a greeting of friends and a memorial service on a day and time to be announced at the Fairall United Methodist Church with Pastor Robert Mooney officiating. Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home (197 N. Maiden St. Waynesburg, Pennsylvania 15370) has been entrusted with his arrangements. The burial will be in Fairall Cemetery (Whiteley Township in Greene County, Waynesburg, Pennsylvania). The family asks that donations be made to the Fairall United Methodist Church (583 White Barn Road, Waynesburg 15370) in lieu of flowers. Information is online at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.