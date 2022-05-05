CV names new girls’ basketball coach

BOWERSTON — Joe Stephens was recently approved as the next Conotton Valley head girls basketball coach.

Stephens graduated from Malvern High School and has a bachelor’s degree from Malone University. He has been married to his lovely wife, Michelle, for over 30 years, and they reside in Perry Township. They have three adult children: Ryan, Jenae, and Tiffany.

Stephens has over 30 years of basketball coaching experience and has assisted in coaching girls basketball at the varsity level at Canton McKinley and Glen Oak. He also coached at Perry at the junior high and freshmen levels and was youth basketball director at Glen Oak and Perry. For 15 years, he has been the director of Trinity Dream Center, implementing programs for adults and youth. In addition, he has coached AAU basketball for over 30 years and has developed boys and girls in his own AAU program with multiple teams.

Interim athletic director Jonathon Stuck stated, “I am excited to have Joe Stephens as part of the Rocket family. Joe has a passion for education-based athletics. His educational and coaching philosophies will guide him to make a positive impact on our student-athletes. Our program is in great hands, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for the CV girls’ basketball program.”