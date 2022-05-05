Castro arraigned

BY ROBERT AMABILE

Harrison News-Herald Reporter

CADIZ — After several weeks of waiting, Benjamin Castro was served his indictment. The 33-year-old Steubenville resident met Judge T. Shawn Hervey via video conference for his arraignment on Tuesday.

Castro has been charged with pandering obscenity involving a minor, a second-degree felony, which is punishable with up to eight years at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections, a fine of up to $15,000, and a lifetime registration as a sex offender.

His second charge is the illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance — another second-degree felony. The third charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles is a fifth-degree felony and an offense that requires registration as a sex offender and is punishable by up to 12 months at ODRC. The fourth and final charge of contributing to the unruliness and delinquency of a child is a first-degree misdemeanor that could add six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Public defender C. Adrian Pincola has been appointed to represent Castro. “As the court knows, it has taken some time to actually arraign. We have an obligation to request a review of the bond,” Pincola stated.

Hervey asked Prosecutor Lauren Knight about her position on the bond. Knight told the court, “Given the nature of the alleged offenses, as well as the defendant’s prior criminal history including 2008 — convicted in the general court, sentenced to 72 months confinement for anal sodomy and child pornography — the state would request the bond remain at $75,000.”

Pincola asked Castro if he could make bond; he replied, “No, sir.”

Hervey told Pincola, “The defendant can address bond at any time during these court proceedings and the court will consider it, but at this point, the court is going to keep the bond as previously recorded.”

Hervey then spoke of the next steps: “Mr. Castro, Mr. Pincola will be given discovery from the State of Ohio. Once he gets the chance to look over the discovery and have a conversation with you, hopefully by the next time you come to court, the prosecutor and your attorney will talk about what possible resolutions there are.” From there, Castro will decide whether to submit a plea or move on to trial.

Christina Miller was also on Tuesday’s docket and appeared via video from the Stark County Jail. The state previously offered Miller 60 days of local incarceration to address her charges of aggravated possession of drugs.

Miller is currently serving five years probation for other charges and has already spent roughly 37 days in jail since her arrest for the drug charges. Miler was told that if she took the state’s offer, she would not have any more probation time added and would receive credit for time served. When asked whether or not she wanted to take the plea bargain, Miller told the court, “I don’t want to go to trial.”

Miller will finish the remaining sentence, have her license suspended for one year, and pay court fees.

In Ohio v. Allen West, there was an evidentiary hearing to revoke community-based controls. West was given two options: admit to violating those community-based controls or go forward with a hearing.

The state offered 60 days of local incarceration for admission.

Hanging over West’s head was eight months. If he went to trial to argue the violation and was found guilty, he would likely be sentenced to incarceration for those eight months. West admitted to violating the court-ordered sanctions.

After Hervey concluded the hearing, sentencing the defendant to 60 days in jail, West asked the court to have some time to get his affairs in order. The community corrections officer told the judge that West — except for his one violation — had been trustworthy and dependable throughout his probation. Hervey decided to give him until the afternoon.