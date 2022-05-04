Cadiz administrator’s report

BY SHAWN DIGITY

At Cadiz’s second April meeting, village administrator Brandon Ludwig presented his most up-to-date administrator’s report. The first item on the agenda focused on the Sally Buffalo campground and the community park: Ludwig was elated that Harrison Central decided to use the Wallace Lodge to host their prom this year.

The second item on Ludwig’s report focused on demolition projects ongoing in the village. The old post office on South Main and the bank building at the Cadiz town square have both been hot-topic sites in recent years. However, the village administrator expounded that the village was exploring options to have them demolished through Ohio’s brownfield sites program. As a reminder, grant money has come in for the destruction and cleanup of brownfield sites and nuisance properties; receiving a portion of the dedicated grant money would allow villages within Harrison County to eliminate some of the rundown and shoddy buildings that plague their limits.

Item No. 3 on the administrator’s report rehashed the funding recently received for the north trunkline, part of the updated sewer project’s second phase. In conjunction with the trunkline bullet point, Ludwig also announced that he had worked to become a notary, giving him authority to notarize easements on behalf of the village.

As for the fourth item on the report, Ludwig explained that the wastewater treatment plant project was about 90% completed, but some parts were on backorder, slowing down the remainder of the work. Kirk Brothers and CT Consultants are the organizations performing the work for the plant.

The fifth item on the list focused on the new stage coming to Sally Buffalo Park. Mark Puskarich, the mastermind behind the new stage, has been working with Border Patrol “to set the pins for the exact location.” A groundbreaking ceremony is expected at the end of April or in the early parts of May.

The sixth and final part of Ludwig’s report was the employee spotlight. This time it was for Shawn Greer, a 15-year village worker and life-long Cadiz resident; Greer also recently received his Class 2 water certification. As Ludwig recognized Greer for his body of work, it concluded the April 21 administrator’s report as well.