4/30 Correspondence

BOWERSTON

By Mary Anna Cotter

Conotton Valley baseball team beat Newcomerstown 11–7 and Hiland 13–2. They lost to Cameron in the OVAC tournament.

The softball team beat Newcomerstown 8-1 and Hiland 19-6. Congratulations on a fine season.

Zac Putnam, Evan Siedel, Ethan Siedel, and Nolan Caldwell were welcomed into membership to the local United Methodist Churches on Sunday, followed by fellowship time.

Mary Anna Cotter and Deb Walko enjoyed the play “Ruthless” at the Tuscarawas Little Theater on Sunday afternoon, and Mary Anna Cotter attended inspection at Newcomerstown Eastern Star on Monday evening.

The Conotton Valley alumni committee will meet on Saturday at 9 a.m. in the Bowerston Library’s Penn Room.

DEERSVILLE

By Susan Adams

On April 29, 30, and May 1, the Muskingum Chapter of the Buckeye Trail Association will be hosting its fifth Morelfest at the BTA Beall Farmstead on Beall Road, just outside Deersville. Mark your calendar! There will be hiking, camping, music, guided morel hunts, fun, fellowship, and more!

On Saturday, April 30, at 1 p.m., at the Patterson Cemetery in Deersville, there will be a memorial service for Thelma Faye Gladman, who passed away on Feb. 10. A reception will follow the graveside service at the Washington Township VFD (81125 Gardner Rd., Tippecanoe, Ohio 44699).

On Thursday, May 5 (11 a.m.), the Women of Mission of the Deersville United Methodist Church will be having their regular meeting at the Tappan Marina. Rebecca Gladman will have the program. They will be making final plans for the May 21 vintage style show.

Saturday, May 7 is the New Athens community yard sale.

On Sunday, May 8 (11 a.m. until sold old), there will be a drive-thru Mother’s Day chicken dinner at the Piedmont firehouse. The cost is $12 per dinner: half a chicken, scalloped potatoes, green beans, a roll, and a drink. Sponsored by the Piedmont United Methodist Church and the Moorefield VFD. Take home a dinner for Mom!

The Woody Paul Blanket Mission will meet in the Deersville United Methodist Church fellowship hall on May 9 at 10 a.m. A covered dish lunch will be enjoyed.

Future 2022 Conotton Creek Trail meetings dates: May 9, June 13, July 11, Aug. 8, and Sept. 1 (all in the Scio Public Library’s lower-level meeting room). Follow them on their Facebook page.

On Friday, May 27, the Deersville Community Volunteer Fire Department fair is back from 4–7 p.m. There will be a parade, awards, food, and a water battle. Come out to support the fire department.

Deersville Community Garden Club met at the home of hostess Rebekah Henry with Becky Walton as co-hostess on Thursday, April 14, with nine members present. Hostess gifts included a pinwheel and a package of seeds. President Carol Henry called the meeting to order by leading the group in singing “Sunshine and Rain.” Roll call was taken, and the minutes and treasurer’s report were accepted as presented. Thank yous from Shirley Mattern, the Gladman family, and the Wellspring Pregnancy Center were read. The letter about the Farm City Luncheon sponsored by the Harrison County Farm Bureau was shared. Lorraine Gladman, Carol Henry, and Rebekah Henry will plant flowers at various locations in Deersville sometime in May. The ladies will also be thinking about a location for the July “road trip.” The minutes were read from the April 11, 1952 (70 years ago) meeting at the home of Lulla Mallarnee with co-hostesses Hazel and Lena McGill — so interesting. Their collection that night was 62 cents. The business meeting closed with the reading of the Gardener’s Prayer. Marilyn McMillen presented the program on homemade ways to frostproof plants outside. And Lorraine Gladman challenged the group with a scrambled word game and a guess-how-many jar game. Prizes were awarded to the winners, and door prizes were passed for each to select an item. A plant bulb sale was conducted by acting auctioneer Becky Walton. All money collected will go into the scholarship fund. Lorraine Gladman won the hostess gift. Rebekah Henry extended grace, and the group enjoyed refreshments prepared by the hostesses. The next meeting will be on May 12 at the home of Betty McConnell, with Nancy Keplinger as co-hostess. The club will have a cookie sale with proceeds going into the Scholarship fund.

On Sunday, April 24, Koda Devore competed in his first EROC race for this season and came in second place overall. Koda is the son of Travis and Nikki Devore of rural Uhrichsville and the grandson of Shelly McMillen Devore (late Chuck Devore) of rural Deersville. Congratulations, Koda!

The Moravian Trail Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held their monthly meeting Saturday, April 23 (at 1:30 p.m.) at the American Legion Post 34 in Cadiz, with seven members present. Peggy Milliken gave a devotion, “My Fathers Love,” and the group then went through the DAR ritual portion of the meeting. Charlotte Thomas read the president’s message, and Jackie Gebhart shared the national defense message. The minutes and treasurer’s reports were accepted as presented, and prospective new members were discussed. Jackie Gebhart presented the program “Education in Revolutionary Times,” which was interesting and informative. The group also made 60 cards that will be distributed to service members in recognition of Military Appreciation Month. The American Legion post, under the direction of Ed Long, will help distribute the cards. The next meeting will be on Saturday, May 21 at 1:30 p.m. at the Cadiz legion, with Peggy Messer and Marge Findling serving as hostesses.

The Brownsville Christian Church has services at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Tim Thomas. The Deersville UM Church has Sunday school at 9:45 and church services at 11 with Pastor Mike Cunningham Jr. The Feed Spring Church has Sunday school at 9:30, worship at 10:30, and Wednesday prayer meetings at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to these three churches that grace the Moravian Trail.

Have you started cleaning out those closets? A good place to sell some of those items you no longer need will be on Saturday, April 30, at the “junk in the trunk” yard sale at Sally Buffalo Park (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.). The cost is $10 per spot. To register or ask any questions, call the Visitors Center at 740-942-1102. Bring craft items, household, toys, tools, and antiques or use this opportunity to promote your business.

On June 3–4 is the Cadiz community yard sale. To add your sale to the map, contact 740-942-1102 (cost $3).

May birthdays: Richard Leslie (2nd); Emily Cope (3rd); Taylor Mencer (4th); Dick Huff, Ashley Mencer, and Shannon Malone (6th); Andrea Crook (8th); Mandy McFarland (10th); Rebecca Gladman (14th); David McMillen (15th); Anthony Beckley (18th); Isaac McMillen (23rd) and Alex Myer (24th).

May anniversaries: John and Nancy Sukosd (4th), Mark and Sherri Kramer (17th), and Melvin and Gloria Allen (29th).

On June 16–19, Cinderella will be presented at the Deersville Community Theatre. Practices are progressing, and it is safe to say that it will be a great performance. Mark your calendars to save at least one of the dates.

Please come out to support these performers and the historic Deersville theater.

If anyone has any news items they would like printed in the paper, please call me at 740-942-3137. If I am not home, please leave a message on my voicemail, and I will return the call.

FREEPORT

By Deb Milligan

“We Can Change The World With Our Two Hands” (Lakeland Academy preschoolers’ motto)

Happy birthday: Rick Luyster, Heather Rogers, Mallorie Dean, Brooklyn Latella, Andrea Kaurich, Lance Smith, Bobby Hamilton, Nathan Cripe, Aunt Thelma Plotts, Emma Leggett, Kim Adkins, Alyia Milligan, Carolyn Roseberry, Dick Huff, Rylee Miller, Gracie Dunlap, and Chad Walton,

Happy anniversary Nick and Carolyn Puskarich.

Clark Memorial Library’s Friends of the Library met on April 28 for their first meeting of the year at the library with Susan Cripe, Joyce Tobin, Sharon Gump, Jane Hughes, Librarian Mary Howes, Margaret Best, Kim Ferrell, Deb Milligan, and Cindy Maleski attending.

President Cindy Maleski conducted the meeting; Sharon Gump and Jane Ann Hughes gave reports. Discussed were the box of books for the “little free library” at Clendening Lake, membership cards, a photo show at the library, and a Memorial Day book sale. They also voted to give a prize for the Freeport Fireman’s Fair on July 29–30.

Librarian Mary Howes explained what she is doing for “Summer Reading” in June; the club voted to give her money for Summer Reading.

Freeport Reds coaches Cory Cunningham and Adam Bear announced the first coach-pitch game will be on May 9 at 6 p.m. at the Freeport Field against the Cadiz Huskies. On May 11 (6 p.m.), they will play the Hopedale Huskies at the Freeport field.

The West Chester Senior Citizens will have bingo and snacks each Monday morning in May at the Center.

The Puskarich Public Library System invites everyone to join the May 2022 Beanstalk Book Reading Challenge. Just contact your local library in Freeport, Cadiz, or Scio to record your books. You can also download the free Beanstack app and record all on your own. Just go to www.harrison.beanstack.org to get signed up; choose your library branch and start reading.

Coming up:

May 9: Freeport Fire Department members will meet at the James Clark Fire Station at 7:30 p.m.

May 9: Lakeland Democrat Women will meet at 7 p.m. in the Steele Crest community room to elect officers

May 9: The Freeport Reds will have their first ball game at 6 p.m. at the John Marstral Park in Freeport

May 10: Lakeland Academy school board at 6:30 at the school.

May 11: Freeport village council at 7 p.m. at town hall.

May 13: Breakfast at 9 a.m. at the West Chester Senior Center.

The Freeport-Lakeland banquet is on July 16. Call your change of address to Gary Piatt at 330-866-3943.

The men and the youth of the Freeport United Methodist Church will cook and serve breakfast on Mother’s Day from 9:30–10:30 a.m. in the social hall.

Prayer requests: Ralph Brill, Ron Roseberry, Ollie Workley, Shirley Dunlap, Bob and Nancy Clendening, Bob Stewart, Freeport postmaster Lou Romanstein, Ann Miller, Lori DeWees, Mark Rogers, the family of Lee Morrison, residents at Steele Crest Apartments, and those in nursing homes.

The community extends its sympathy to the family of Lee Morrison, 62, who grew up in Smyrna and was a 1977 graduate of Madison High School. He was a staff writer for the New Philadelphia Times-Reporter. In his career, Lee won an AP award for a piece on serial arsonist Thomas Dillon, who was also deemed a serial killer and was active from 1989 to 1992 before being apprehended. Lee, along with a Times-Reporter staff writer Joe Mizer, won the prize in 1991 as they pieced together a series of works on the then-unknown arsonist in Tuscarawas and surrounding counties.

On Saturday, the family of Susan Poole held a celebration of life for Sue, who died unexpectedly on Dec. 29, 2021 in Seabrook, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Lena Murray, who lived in Freeport.

HOLLOWAY

By Susan Adams

There will be a fish fry at the fire hall on Friday, May 6 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.). Call ahead for takeout at 740-968-0504 or eat in. Unless otherwise posted, they will have a fish fry on the first Friday of each month. The food is so very good.

Have you noticed the beautiful veterans banners proudly hanging in Cadiz and Piedmont? The Holloway Volunteer Fire Department & Activities Committee has been working on a plan to show gratitude to our Holloway veterans. We want to be able to fly as many banners as possible, so we’re offering to share the cost by purchasing the hanging brackets ($60), and you will pay only for the banner ($60). What a beautiful and patriotic way to honor and show our support for our hometown heroes. So, if you would like to show how proud you are of your hometown hero (or yourself), start looking for a service photo (preferred), branch of service, and the years served. We plan to have the banners hung by Memorial Day! We will be able to put up to three veterans per banner. Forms are NOW available on the Holloway Volunteer FD Activities Committee Facebook page or at the fish fry on May 6. There are forms in the library box at the Holloway VFD activity building as well. They want to get these up by Memorial Day weekend.

The Old Timers’ facilities are available for birthday parties, weddings, receptions, or family reunions. To inquire or book an event, contact Anita Schaeffer at 740-433-5074 or Lori Sharp at 740-510-0847.

Attention 2022 graduates: Per Mayor Sheperd, see Heidi at the village office with information and a picture of the graduate for banners to be made and displayed in the Old Timers area. It’s a great way to recognize our graduates. They were really nice last year.

If you need to speak with someone at the city building (mayor’s Office or water department), please call 740-968-4024 for an appointment. If it’s an emergency, please call 740-510-5521. There is a dropbox in the city building door for water bill payments. Please no cash payment, just check or money order.

The Holloway United Methodist Church is still holding services on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Donations are always welcomed. (Send to Holloway UM Church, P.O. Box 173, Holloway, OH 43985). The church also has two rooms available to rent for wedding showers, baby showers, or meetings. Call Ruth Robertson for more information at 740-968-4264.

On Saturday, May 21, at 2 p.m., there will be the annual Ladies Tea at the Holloway United Methodist Church (admission is $5). Come have a wonderful afternoon of fellowship, special music, raffles, and more. Come and bring a friend. You will be glad you did.

The Holloway Old Timers are looking for people to join their organization. If YOU are interested and willing to put in some time in various ways, from helping at the annual Old Timers Festival to volunteering weekly or monthly, they need YOU. Keeping the grass cut and doing upkeep on the buildings is something they need help with year-round, so they need residents that can help. Please contact them via message on the Holloway Old Timers Facebook page, and someone will get back to you asap.

The 74th Holloway Old Timers Festival will be Sept. 2–4 this year. Save the dates.

The Harrison County Visitors Center is sponsoring a “junk in the trunk” yard sale on Saturday, April 30 (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.). If you want to bring items, for the low price of $10 per spot, you can sell your crafts, household items, toys, tools, and antiques or promote your business. To register or if you have questions, call the Visitors Center at 740-942-1102. One man’s junk is another man’s treasure!

Saturday, May 7 is the New Athens community yard sale.

On Sunday, May 8 (11 a.m. until sold old), there will be a drive-thru Mother’s Day chicken dinner at the Piedmont firehouse. The cost is $12 per dinner: half a chicken, scalloped potatoes, green beans, a roll, and a drink. Sponsored by the Piedmont United Methodist Church and the Moorefield VFD. Take home a dinner for Mom!

On June 3–4 is the Cadiz community yard sale. To add your sale to the map, contact 740-942-1102 (cost $3).

On April 26, I had an opportunity to get together will ladies from the Bellaire area who I had the pleasure of working with at Ohio Power. We were at Applebee’s in St. Clairsville. This wonderful lady stopped at our table to tell us how infectious our laughter was. She told us she would be 90 in June and was a retired beautician. We asked her where she was from, and she said this little town that you probably never heard of. When she said Holloway, all of the ladies pointed at me and said, “That is where she is from!” She had been married to Stanley Cropp (her name is Jackie), and they lived on Reddington Hill (she now lives in St. C) and bought their house from Olive Cast. Talking with her and her friend Bill Rupp was so enjoyable. I hope you have a great birthday, Jackie.

If anyone has any item they would like listed, please call me at 740-942-3137. If I am not home, please leave a message, and I will get back to you.

HOPEDALE

By J.P. Wilson

Hi, everybody; hope you had a good week. As it starts to warm up, there is going to be a lot more to do outside. The Cadiz American Legion Post 34 will be hosting a steak fry on Saturday, May 7, from 5–8 p.m. The cost is $20 and includes a 14-ounce ribeye, baked potato, and salad. From 6-midnight that night, join DJ Ronnie Beaird for a Cinco de Mayo party. The following week (on the 14th), the Legion will be holding a soup and sandwich fundraiser for Maggie Whitehead from 12-6. Soups can be purchased by the pint or quart for carryout. A bake sale and tip boards will run all day. If you have questions about either event, please call 740-942-3764.

Also, don’t forget the upcoming community yard sale in New Athens on May 7 from 8-3. The list of who is having a yard sale will be placed at Doc’s gas station, and on the day of the sale, they will be available for pickup at the Presbyterian Church after 7:30 a.m. Cadiz will also be holding a community yard sale on June 3–4. Call the Harrison County Visitors Center at 740-942-1102 to be put on the map; the cost is $3. Save the date for the Harrison County Cancer Crusaders’ car cruise-in. It will be held on Saturday, August 6, from 11-3. It will be held at the Wallace Lodge with a DJ, 50-50, and door prizes; the registration fee is by donation. For more information, contact Gary Dodds at 740-381-9216 or 740-942-2444.

Don’t forget Mother’s Day is coming soon! Capraro’s right here in Hopedale is taking reservations for a buffet, with seating available at noon and 2. Contact Lora or her staff at 740-937-2320.

In case you were like me and wondering what Cinco de Mayo is all about, I headed over to the History Channel to find out. Cinco de Mayo is not Mexican Independence Day, a popular misconception. Instead, it commemorates a single battle. Cinco de Mayo, or the fifth of May, is a holiday that celebrates the date of the Mexican army’s May 5, 1862 victory over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War. The day, which falls on Thursday, May 5 in 2022, is also known as Battle of Puebla Day. While it is a relatively minor holiday in Mexico, in the United States, Cinco de Mayo has evolved into a commemoration of Mexican culture and heritage, particularly in areas with large Mexican-American populations. Check out history.com to read more. Hope you all have a great week. Don’t forget to send me news to share at hopedalenews@yahoo.com.

NEW RUMLEY

By Donna Jean Haney

Last Thursday, Our 500-Bid Card Club played at the home of

Lois Butterfield. We welcome two new card players to our card club: Linda and Shirley.

The Fellowship Girls had lunch at Capraro’s in Hopedale. Next month

(May 24 at noon) will be at Timi’s in Cadiz.

On Tuesday, May 3, at noon, New Rumley School classmates will

have lunch at The Restaurant in Scio.

Happy birthday to Betty Albright and Travis Rose.

UNIONPORT

By Mary-Catherine Mull

The Unionport patriotic ladies will be setting a meeting time to make plans for the Memorial Day activities in Unionport in May.

Lyle and Linda Gross of New Bristol, Tennessee visited last week with Walter Gross and families.

The Red Bird Mission school choir from Beverly, Kentucky will be at the Scott Memorial Methodist Church in Cadiz on Saturday, April 30 at 6 p.m. It’s open to the public; try to attend this enjoyable evening.

Bobby and Lisa Cline of Adena visited with Lois and Cindy Cline and Charlotte Dorsey recently.

Mother’s Day is on Sunday, May 8. Happy Mother’s Day to all.

Pastor Chuck Mehl, pastor of the Unionport Methodist Church, will lead Bible study at 10 a.m. Prayer time will be at 9:30 a.m. the same day. It’s open to the public; anyone may attend.

Read 2 Chronicles 7:14.

Tuesday, May 3 is Election Day. Don’t forget to get out and vote for your choice.