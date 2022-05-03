Shirley Dunlap

Shirley Ann Dunlap, age 87, of 78621 Hamilton Ridge Road in Freeport, Ohio, died peacefully at 3:33 a.m. Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in Trinity West Hospital in Steubenville, Ohio.



Shirley was born on Feb. 20, 1935 in Morristown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Charles Herman Tucker and Lucille B. Gilham Tucker.



Shirley was a 1952 graduate from Flushing High School, where she was involved with school plays and the girls’ group called TAG. She attended the Columbus Office Training School and then worked for Hanlon Insurance of Barnesville and Clendening Marina for 14 years (Bill Bose for seven years and Ryser family for seven years). She worked at The Raider for Bill Bose in the winter and at the marina in the summer. Shirley started working as a courier for the Freeport Press several years ago. She enjoyed meeting lots of friendly people, both working at the marina and driving for the press.



She was a member of the Freeport United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school for numerous years. Shirley enjoyed working on crossword puzzles and reading.



Surviving is four children: Roger (Gladys) Dunlap of Freeport, Lee Ann Dunlap of McConnellsville, David (Bobbi) Dunlap of Freeport, and Amy Bates of Freeport; a son-in-law, Kim Luyster of Moorefield; eleven grandchildren: J.R. (Katie) Luyster, Angela (Todd) Armstrong, T.J. Luyster, Ashley Dunlap, Alycia Wyatt, Adam (Jessica) Dunlap, K.C. Luyster, Nikki (J.T.) Cunningham, Logan Bates, Cody Dunlap, and Joshua Dunlap; and 16 great-grandchildren: Gracie Dunlap, Masen Cohen, Kayeley Meek, Todd Armstrong, Tucker Armstrong, Emmett Armstrong, Trevor Wyatt, Grady Buehler, Cami Cunningham, Mya Wyatt, Spencer Wyatt, Daisy Dunlap, Bain Bertubin, Sonny Dunlap, MaKaylyn Luyster, and Kimberlyn Luyster.



Shirley was preceded in death by a daughter, Marilyn Luyster; a son-in-law, Doug Bates; a granddaughter, Ashley Bates; a great-grandson, Cohen Bertubin; and the father of her children, Harvey L. Dunlap.



Friends and relatives will be received on Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Freeport United Methodist Church (222 S. High Street, Freeport). A celebration of life service will begin at 1 p.m. with burial following in Greenmont Union Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church in Shirley’s memory. The Koch Funeral Home in Freeport was entrusted with her arrangements. Online condolences may be made on the funeral home’s website www.kochfuneralhome.net.