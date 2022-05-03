Joseph E. “Joey” Ledger, 58, of Cadiz, passed away unexpectedly while at work on Monday, May 2, 2022. Joey was born on Feb. 23, 1964 in Dennison, Ohio, a son of Wanda Turner Ledger of Cadiz and the late Charles “Bud” Ledger.

Joey was a graduate of Cadiz High School and Akron University, worked for the Harrison County Engineers office as a bridge inspector, and was a Methodist by faith.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, is his wife, whom he married on April 8, 1995, Jacqueline “Jackie” Vich Ledger, along with her boys Jacob and Jack Graham; their daughter, Jesse (fiance’ Kyle Sant) Ledger of Cadiz; granddaughter, Lorelei Graham; sister, Lorrie (Charles) Kidder of Dublin; sister-in-law, Pam (Tom) Sprowls; brother-in-law, Chris (Kim) Vich; and a number of nieces, nephews, and great-nephews.

Joey’s favorite time of his life, he often spoke of with a smile and tears, were the many years, countless hours, and miles spent following his children in their many sports and 4-H activities. Those were the best times, he always said.

He was a proud Huskie supporter, Legion baseball fan, little league baseball and softball coach, and he loved his Cadiz Cardinal classmates of 1982. Alumni golf week was a favorite time of the year for him.

He was a lover of animals, having many dogs and cats, and he loved feeding the birds.

Harrison County, especially sitting on his back porch, was his favorite place to be. He always said, “I like my view.”

Calling hours will be held on Friday, May 6, from 5–8 at the Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home in Cadiz, where the funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. with the Reverend David Lee officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for memorial contributions to the Cadiz High School Alumni Association (c/o Jon Kirkland, 413 Oakwood Drive, Cadiz, Ohio 43907) or the Harrison County Dog Pound Volunteers (82900 Toot Road, Cadiz, Ohio 43907).