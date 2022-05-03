Commissioners: Light Ohio Blue, Apex landfill, SR 250 detours, and more

BY SHAWN DIGITY

The Harrison County Commissioners met for their usual Wednesday morning meeting and quickly jumped into a busy session as they passed a seven-motion combination of resolutions and agreements. The day’s first visitor was Lisa Ward of the Mental Health & Recovery Board, and she took the floor to segue into the first resolution. Ward led the way for Resolution 22-22 as she expounded on the mental health aspects of navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and May as Mental Health Awareness Month.

“Mental health is essential to everyone’s overall health and well-being, and all Harrison County residents face challenges in life that can impact their mental health, especially during a pandemic. Prevention is an effective way to reduce the burden of mental conditions, and there are practical tools that all people can use to improve their mental health and increase resiliency. Mental health conditions are real and prevalent in our nation, and each business, school, government agency, healthcare provider, organization, and citizen shares the burden of mental problems and has a responsibility to promote mental wellness and support prevention and treatment efforts,” as recited from the resolution.

Resolution 22-22 implored the commissioners to adopt May as Mental Health Awareness Month — and they did. The first resolution was motioned, seconded, and passed by Commissioners Dale Norris, Paul Coffland, and Don Bethel. “We…proclaim May 2022 as Mental Health Month in Harrison County, and we call upon our citizens to increase their awareness and understanding of mental health and take steps to protect their own mental health and well-being,” the resolution concluded.

The commissioners then quickly approved two purchase orders for the County Home and Department of Jobs and Family Services before shifting into the second resolution of the day. Resolution 23-22 had been submitted by the Sheriff’s Office and explained that they’d joined a Light Ohio Blue campaign. According to the resolution, the Light Central Ohio Blue initiative was started in 2016 to “honor and pay respects to law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty, as well as honor those that are currently serving as sworn and civilian staff.”

Those who wish to honor those currently serving as police officers or who died while committed to protecting the community are asked to illuminate a blue light outside their homes to symbolize their support. Picking up after National Peace Officers Week on May 6, the resolution in earnest asked for the following week (May 15–21) to be the county’s Light Ohio Blue designation.

And in addition to the blue lights, the resolution and campaign are also encouraging friends, families, and community members to flock to social media to showcase their support: “Most importantly, tell your friends, family, and neighbors what you are doing, and post a picture to social media using #LightOhioBlue2022.”

So as the commissioners passed the resolution, it “hereby declares May 15–21, 2022 as ‘Light Ohio Blue’ week and expresses its gratitude to the women and men of Harrison County who wear the uniform and support law enforcement.” In Ohio, this will be the seventh year of Light Ohio Blue, and it’s the fourth year for Harrison County.

The third and final resolution of the day, Resolution 24-22, addressed the ODOT-led reconstruction on U.S. 250. The resolution requested that ODOT “designate an additional local detour route” for traffic to circumvent the expected months-long 250 construction work in Tuscarawas and Harrison Counties.

To clarify the project more, the Ohio Department of Transportation is planning to “reconstruct a portion of U.S. Route 250 from State Route 800 at Dennison in Tuscarawas County to State Route 151 in Harrison County, which will involve a planned closure of U.S. Route 250 for an estimated 100 days.” As it stands, the current and official ODOT detour would traverse State Route 800 to U.S. Route 22 and then U.S. 250 eastward and the reverse for westward traffic.

However, ODOT has also created secondary — and more localized — detours, dubbed “designated local detours.”

The first local route would include Pleasant Valley Road (Tuscarawas County Road 37) and Mount Bethel Road (Union and Mill Township Road 295) in Tuscarawas County and Bethel Road (Monroe Township Road 278) and Edie Road (Monroe Township Road 277) in Harrison County. ODOT also has a second local detour involving Pleasant Valley Road (Tuscarawas County Road 37) in Tuscarawas County, Beitler Road (Monroe Township Road 194) in Harrison County, and Azalea Road (Carroll County Road 22) in Carroll County. The Department’s tertiary local route encompasses Feed Spring Hill Road (Tuscarawas County Road 36) in Tuscarawas County and Moravian Trail Road (Harrison County Road 2) and Plum Run Road (Harrison County Road 8) in Harrison County.

Basally, the primary detour and the three localized reroutes were set by ODOT for that 100-day estimated span of the work, however, Resolution 24-22 enacted the Ohio Revised Code to create a petition for an additional, fourth local detour for the project. This option is permissible through the Revised Code by legislative authority. Therefore, the resolution was a commissioners’ request to feature “approximately 6.0 miles of Moravian Trail Road (Harrison County Road 2), 0.7 miles of Main Street in Deersville, and 0.1 miles of Deersville Ridge Road (Harrison County Road 2) from the intersection of Plum Run Road (Harrison County Road 8) and Moravian Trail Road (Harrison County Road 2) to the entrance to Tappan Lake Park” as the fourth local option for detouring drivers. In addition to the Harrison County commissioners, the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District, too, has played its own role in spearheading the addition of the fourth auxiliary detour route as an alternative to getting into Tappan Lake Park. In suit with the detour request, the session’s final resolution also insisted that ODOT “be responsible for additional maintenance and repair on these roads due to increased traffic during the closure of U.S. Route 250.”

After the due diligence of the three new resolutions, the commissioners approved a couple of fund appropriations for the Sheriff’s Office and the County Court before moving into the agreements; the first of Wednesday’s quartet focused on roadway usage and maintenance. Agreement 18-22 was entered into by the county commissioners and Apex Envrionmental LLC for its landfill facility. As the operator of the landfill, Apex requested an intended continuation of road usage in German Township. Via the resolution, Apex “intends to use 1.14 miles of County Road 51 (Amsterdam Road) for the purpose of ingress to and egress from the Apex Facility, for traffic necessary for the purpose of operating, maintaining, and customer access to the Apex Facility [landfill].” As is custom with many roadway agreements, the operators are on the hook for providing for any road or bridge repair and maintenance.

Agreement 19-22 was the second of the four agreements for the day and also revolved around roadway usage. However, the road permissions were granted to EAP Ohio LLC for horizontal drilling. EAP requested the use of “several county roads within Nottingham Township, Harrison County,” and, much like the first agreement, requires that the oil and gas group keeps the infrastructure in good shape. As the operator of a leasehold, EAP intends to use the roads to transport their equipment, facilities, impoundments, and pipelines necessary for operations, aka normal activities for an “oil and gas development site.” Specifically, EAP asked for permissions on 2.5 miles of County Road 60 (Redeye Road), 1.9 miles of County Road 54 (Minksville Road), and 0.6 miles of County Road 1 (Brushy Fork Road).

Agreement 20-22, in short, was a “standard form of agreement” between the owner and architect stakeholders of the county’s new jailhouse. In this instance, Harrison County is the owner (with the commissioners acting as that authority), and Wachtel & McAnally Architects/Planners Inc. out of Newark, Ohio is the architect. Wachtel & McAnally is the body contracted to “provide the architectural [and] engineering services for the proposed full-service jail addition to the existing Sheriff’s Office [armory building].” While not a complete comprehensive analysis, Wachtel & McAnally intend to do the following services for the jail addition project: schematic design and design development, selection of construction manager, preparation of construction documents, handling of construction bids, construction administration, shop drawing review, management of change orders and pay requests, and field observation (among others unlisted).

The fourth and final agreement on the day was Agreement 21-22. After months of preparation by many Harrison County villages, the commissioners have applied for funding for five highlighted areas within the county: Jewett Elementary School (117 W. Main St. in Jewett, Ohio), R&R Gas (318 Center Unity Rd. in Jewett, Ohio), the old Cadiz post office (100 E. South St. in Cadiz, Ohio), the old Cadiz bank building (West Market Street in Cadiz, Ohio), and the old Hidy’s Service Station (State Route 151 in Scio, Ohio).

The five areas were submitted for the Brownfield Assessment and Remediation program. As part of the state’s brownfield campaign, Harrison County has been allotted $1 million to address dilapidated properties. The similar Demolition and Site Revitalization Program brought in $500,000 to destroy nuisance properties throughout the county.

“The Board of Commissioners are always supportive of projects that promote health, wellness, economic development,” the resolution read. As with the resolutions and the first three agreements, 21-22 was passed by the three commissioners, which concluded the heavy lifting of Wednesday’s meeting.