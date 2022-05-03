Adena baker making ‘killer’ cakes

BY JULIE MARSHALL

Harrison News-Herald Staff Writer

Melissa Simeral, the self-taught cake artist and owner of 3-D Cakery, designs custom cakes and sweets at her bakery in the Adena–Harrisville area. She started 12 years ago decorating goodies for her friends, family, and coworkers as a fun hobby in her spare time, but her passion for baking and decorating soon led her to quit her day job and work full-time out of her home. Because her business continued to grow, she moved her bakery out of her house and into a little shop in Harrisville, where she worked for 10 years.

But just a year ago, Simeral built her own dream bakery shop, which she affectionately calls “her happy place” and spends up to 60 hours per week designing cakes, cupcakes, cookies, and pies of all shapes and sizes.

Simeral loves a challenge and has created wedding, birthday, and specialty cakes like Army tanks, boats, tractors, and Disney characters — and that’s just a small sampling of the thousands of pictures of her work on her 3-D Cakery Facebook page.

She shared that the most difficult — and certainly most interesting — cake she has ever made was for her 10-year-old niece. After 26 hours of decorating, Melissa completed a two-and-a-half-foot cake replica of her niece.

She added that the biggest cake she’s made so far was a 10-tier wedding cake, and the most exciting experience for her was wheeling a 10-point buck cake through Cabela’s to the party site inside the store. One might think that the skull and crossbones logo is a little odd, but Simeral ensured that it accurately describes 3-D Cakery: She makes a killer cake. And she’s up for just about any challenge that a customer might bring her way. “Anyone can bake a cake,” quipped Melissa, “but to work with dimensions as I do, [it] takes an artist’s touch.”

For more information, contact 3-D Cakery at 740-827-5611 or visit the website at 3-DCakery.com.