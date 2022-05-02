Grace Erwin

Grace Harris Erwin, 74, Madison, Ohio passed away on April 28, 2022, in Warrensville Heights, Ohio, after a long illness. Grace was born on June 15, 1947, in Wheeling, West Virginia, the only daughter to Harley Harris and Erca Phillips Harris Wrightson. She grew up in Cadiz and graduated from Cadiz High School in 1965. Grace was a proud member of the Cadiz marching band. She still loved to tell stories about band camp, state fair, and D.G, their beloved band director. Some of the best stories always included her three best friends of over 65 years, Chris Tomer, Barb Conter, and Carol Fogle.



Grace spent her life being a homemaker, a doctor, a wife, a mom, a best friend, and to those who knew her best, she was “MeMe.” Her love for her family and friends was greater than anything in her life. She loved to travel when the kids or grandkids didn’t need her, but she could never wait to get home.



Grace is survived by her children, Spencer (Lisa) Greer and Shaye Greer, of Madison, Ohio; two grandchildren, Jordan Greer of Alexandria, Virginia and Cheyenne Greer (Scott) of Madison; and the newest member and only great-grandchild, McKenzie Nycoal of Madison.



Grace was preceded in death by her husband Robert “Buddy” Erwin in 2020, her previous husband John W. “Bill” Greer of Scio in 1989, her parents, and her brothers, Harley Wayne Harris (Eufaula, Oklahoma) in 2018 and Leroy Harris (Hopedale, Ohio) in 2020.



Private services were held at the convenience of the family.