Richard Bolitho

Richard L. Bolitho, 75, of Cadiz, passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at the home of his niece, Amy, in Richmond, Ohio. Richard was born on Aug. 31, 1946 in Steubenville, Ohio, a son of the late Harvey and Mary P. Zeyer Bolitho.

Richard was a member of the St. Teresa Catholic Church in Cadiz and worked as a server at Red Lobster in St. Clairsville, Ohio.

Richard is survived by his sister, Bernadine (James) Murray of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; a brother, Ron (Naomi) Bolitho of Richmond, Ohio; six nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

A memorial Mass will be held at St. Teresa Catholic Church (143 East South Street in Cadiz) with the Reverend Father Fred Kihm on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 5 p.m. Private interment will be at the convenience of the family. The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home in Cadiz. The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.