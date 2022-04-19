Martha Arline Firm, 87, died Monday, April 11, 2022, peacefully at her home in Campbell, Ohio.

Mrs. Firm was born on Oct. 24, 1934 at her grandparents’ home in Laings, Ohio. She is the daughter of Azel and Ruth Norris.



She was a 1952 graduate of Jefferson Union High School. During her teen years, she was an active member of the Sweet Adelines, Richmond Grange, and achieved first chair clarinet. She loved to sing and play piano and never lost that love. A new piano was purchased in 1969 and has been passed down through the generations and is still in the family today.



She married the love of her life, Ken, on June 9, 1956, and from that moment on, her family was her life.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Azel and Ruth Norris; brothers, David, Tom, and Alan Norris; sister, Mary Ellen Miller; and husband, Ken.



She leaves three sons, Tim (Cathy) Firm of Rockford, Illinois, Scott (Jackie) Firm of Campbell, Ohio, and Doug (Melissa) Firm of New Springfield, Ohio; seven grandchildren: Sara, Kailey, Ryan (Brooke), Kyle (Samantha) and Jeremy Firm, Brennan and Graeme Baker; and five great-grandchildren: Harper Baker, Kennedy, Miles, Avery and Hank Firm. She loved the time spent with her grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022, at 6 p.m. at the Church of Christ (5775 Poland Struthers Road, Struthers, Ohio). Family and friends will be received from 4 p.m. until the time of service. A committal service will be on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Richmond Union Cemetery (327-355 S. Walnut St. (State Rte. 152), Richmond, Ohio 43944).



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Northeast Ohio Christian Youth Camp (c/o Struthers Church of Christ, P.O. Box 99, Struthers, Ohio 44471). Arrangements are being made by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences with Martha’s family.