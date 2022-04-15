Forrest Tanner Sr. (“Foss”), age 74, of Harrisville, Ohio, formerly a long-time resident of Scio, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly at home on April 8, 2022.

Forrest was married to his high school sweetheart, the late Theresa Tanner, on Feb. 7, 1970. The young couple lived in Scio, where they raised their children until moving to Harrisville in 2016. Forrest was Father, Brother, Pap Pap, and friend to many. He enjoyed NASCAR, spending time with his family and friends, and riding his Harley.

Due to his health, he lived in Fayetteville, North Carolina, with his daughter Amy’s family on and off for the last few years.

Forrest was born on March 26, 1948 in Canton, Ohio to Lloyd Eugene Tanner and Maxine (Hobaugh) Rutledge, who preceded him in death, and had three siblings: the late Richard Tanner of Cadiz, Ohio; Shirley Rosser of Alliance, Ohio; and Louise (Bill) Frontz of Cadiz, Ohio. He graduated from Adena High School in 1968. Forrest was an Army reservist and a coal miner for 40+ years.

Forrest is survived by his three children: Forrest (Kim) Tanner, Jr. of Goldsboro, North Carolina; George (Heidi) Tanner of Marysville, Ohio; and Amy (Shawn) Harkins of Fayetteville, North Carolina. He was Pap Pap to his eight grandchildren: Ryan, Forrest III, Shane, George, Albert, Tristin, Collin (deceased), and Hannah.

A celebration of Forrest’s life will take place at the American Legion Post 525 in Adena on April 23 from 2–5 p.m.