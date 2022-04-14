‘Beauty and the Beast’ meets Harrison Hills BoE

BY KRISTI TULLIS

Harrison News-Herald Staff Writer

Members of Harrison Central Theatre’s recent “Beauty and the Beast” production were invited to last Thursday’s Board of Education meeting to be recognized for their performances. The play was presented to the public on March 18, 19, and 20 with various viewing times.

Ashley Doren presented the students and directors Bailie Ray, Karli Ray, Taya Rocchi, and Mark Smith. “We knew this would be triple the size of anything else we’ve done,” Doren stated, “but we also know that as production grows, talent grows, and we’ve grown quite a bit. We had, I think, five or six students only in our first year. And this is what we’ve grown to.” Doren acknowledged the support of the school and the entire community and gave much appreciation to everyone. “Without the community’s support we have received, this would have never been successful,” she said. “We are so thankful for the wonderful reception we’ve received.”

The students then introduced themselves by name, grade, and roles. Board member Mattern praised the students, “It’s nice to see the arts represented so well, especially with all the recognition of our sports. We appreciate all of you.” Mattern was met with laughter and agreement as she added, “Whoever chose parts and roles did an excellent job.”

Superintendent Dana Snider, too, commended the students “for the ability of different walks and different groups to work together, as all of you came together as a group, and it made this successful.” Snider also shared a statement that had been at the end of production of the last performance, “three words were mentioned about team bonding, as you started the beginning of the year, and how you must act as a team and trust each other. Those three words were ‘just keep going,’ and I reflected on how important that is and what it must mean to each of you.”

Ray emphasized the importance of team building and noted that she has three affirmations that the students repeat daily: “I am kind; I am strong; I am important. Because what we say to ourselves is important. It makes us who we are,” Ray said. “And no matter what, I always tell the students to just keep going,” Doren added. “Just keep going because it always gets better.” Doren admits everyone had struggles that they overcame this year, including the staff. “We all had bad days,” she said. “They happened, we apologized to each other, and we moved forward as a group.”

Doren also stated that the students sign a behavioral contract each year, much like the sports contracts. If a student’s grades make them ineligible to play a sport, they are also not eligible for theater. Board member Kenny included, “What we envisioned for those who don’t play sports is to provide a way for every student to find their niche. These students have found theirs and have made this successful.”

“This production brought in more than $10,000 in sales. As our way to say thank you to each of the students here, we are proud to announce that we will be taking them to Broadway in May to see ‘Wicked,'” Doren and staff beamed as the students all gasped with excitement. “Not only are these kids very meaningful to us in many ways, but we have all learned from our students in many ways as well,” Doren concluded. “We couldn’t be prouder of them.”