Beth Borsos

Beth A. (Dorrance) Borsos, 66, of Adena, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 in the emergency room at Wheeling Hospital in Wheeling, West Virginia.

She was born March 7, 1956 in Wheeling, West Virginia, a daughter of the late E. Ralph and Florence “Priscilla” (Tarr) Dorrance.

Beth earned her bachelor’s degree in agriculture from The Ohio State University; she then went on to earn her radiology technician degree from Wheeling Hospital. She worked as an X-ray technician at the Belmont County VA Outpatient Clinic in St. Clairsville, Ohio. Beth was a very active member of the Georges Run United Methodist Church, where she played both the piano and organ for many years. She enjoyed gardening, animals, baking, cooking, and most importantly, she was very proud of her children.

Surviving is her husband, Elmer Borsos, whom she married Oct. 15, 1988; two daughters, Sherry (Joe) Carter, PA-C, a member of the U.S. Air Force, and her grandson, Bjorn Carter, and Samantha Borsos, DVM of Cadiz, Ohio; and a sister, Julia Mae (Neil) Partridge of Mechanicsville, Virginia.

Friends will be received to celebrate her life at the Georges Run United Methodist Church (1436 State Route 151, Mingo Junction, Ohio) on Monday, April 11, from 6 p.m. until the time of her celebration of life service at 7, with Pastor Jimm Woods officiating.

Memorial contributions may be directed in Beth’s memory to the Georges Run United Methodist Church (P.O. Box 147, Mingo Junction, Ohio 43938).

