Alma Faye Luyster Brill, age 83, of 78700 Riggs Hollow Road, Tippecanoe and 107 North High Street, Freeport died at home at 7:10 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022.

Born Oct. 19, 1938 at her Riggs Hollow Road, Tippecanoe residence, she was a daughter of the late James Earl Smith and Clara Madge Hunt Smith.

Alma was a 1957 graduate of Freeport High School. She was a homemaker and had worked at Ross Market Basket in the bakery from 1997 to 2005. She was a member of the Mt. Carmel Methodist Church and attended the Freeport Church of Christ for the last few years.

Surviving is her husband of 11 years, Ralph Russell Brill of Freeport. They were married on Jan. 27, 2011.

Also surviving is a daughter, Karen (Philip) Ruffini of Dennison; two stepdaughters, Tamie (Rocky) Phillips of Tippecanoe and Kathy (Scott) Brown of Cambridge; a stepson, Russell (April) Brill II of Freeport; five grandchildren: Melissa Hines, Josh Luyster, Jana (Jake) McDonald, Alan (Sydney) Ruffini, and Brian Ruffini; 10 stepgrandchildren: Ammie (James) Katicich, Lisa (Bobby) Haver, Joshua (Heather) Phillips, Travis (Cassie) Brooks, Angie (Andy) Slaughter, Maryann Hart, Abby Hart, Michael Hart, Carter Brown, and Audra Brown; two great-grandchildren, Kortnie Luyster and Evangelena Hines; and 13 step-great-grandchildren: Hannah Katicich, Paige Katicich, Jeremy Havor, Jacob Havor, Ashlee Phillips, Kaylee Phillips, Kolton Phillips, Mahala Brooks, Taylar Slaughter, Ryley Slaughter, Colton Slaughter, AJ Slaughter, and Karina Brown; two brother-in-laws, Gene Brill of Lafferty and Fred (Connie) Brill of Barnesville; a sister-in-law, Barb (deceased Kenny) Stephens of Barnesville; and two good friends and caregivers, Mari Crawley and Rachael Trushel.

Her first husband and father of her children, Roy O. Luyster, died on May 15, 1989. They were married on Aug. 10, 1957. Also preceding her in death was a son, Michael Luyster, and four sisters, Hazel Harding, Clara Phillips, Hilda Brokaw, and Nellie Ourant.

Visitation will be held in Koch Funeral Home (216 S. High Street, Freeport) on Monday, April 11, 2022 from 2–4 and 6–8 p.m.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 also in the funeral home with Pastor Sandra Cappel officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenmont Union Cemetery in Freeport.

Koch Funeral Home was entrusted with Alma's arrangements.