Carolyn Davia

Carolyn Lou Morrison Davia, 84, went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 4, 2022. She was born on April 19, 1937 in Duncanwood, Ohio to the late Oliver and Toots (Lena) Morrison. She was a devoted member of the Springdale Friends Church and a retired cook for Harrison Hills City Schools. Carolyn loved spending time with her family and spoiling her grandkids and great-grandkids.



On Dec. 4, 1954, she married her one true love, Robert L. Davia. They were married for 22 years before his passing on March 23, 1976.



In addition to her parents and husband, Carolyn was preceded in death by an infant son, Robert (Bobby) Davia; a daughter-in-law Kristen Davia; and a brother, William Morrison.



She is survived by her children: Randal (Kim) Davia of Cadiz, Joel (Dianne Johnson) Davia of Belmont, Tina (Jon) Jones of Freeport, and Michelle (Joe) Shepherd of Canton; grandchildren: Jonathan (Laura) Davia, Jessica (Derek) Madzia, Koel (Megan) Davia, Robbie (Kendra) Davia, Zackery (Cheyenne) Jones, Joelle (Zachary) Elias, Lauren (Eric Hilliard) Davia, and Cael Jones; and great-grandchildren: Hannah, Lucas, Ty, Oliver, Grayson, Evelyn, Amelia, and Mailinn.



Friends may call on Friday, April 8, from 1–4 and 6–9 at the Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home in Cadiz, where funeral services will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. with Pastor Mike Ward officiating. Burial will follow at Springfield Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Springdale Friends Church (℅ Staci Lamielle P.O. Box 305 Jewett, Ohio 43986). The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.