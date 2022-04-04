Stuart Henderson Jr., 87, of Scio, Ohio passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia, Ohio. He was born on Feb. 7, 1935 at the Henderson farm home in Scio, a son of the late Stuart Barr and Katherine Sherlock Henderson, Sr.



Stuart was a member of the Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church and was a U.S. Army Veteran. He was a lifelong farmer, drove a school bus for 25 years, was the fiscal officer for Stock Township for 28 years, and served three terms as a Harrison County commissioner. He was also a past member of the Cadiz American Legion and Scio Ruritan. He loved his family and loved the Harrison County community and was proud to say that as a commissioner, he was a part of a railroad purchase now known as the Conotton Creek Trail. He worked hard and advocated tirelessly for both his family and the community. He was happiest when farming and raising cattle and has passed the desire to stay on the farm and stewardship of the land to his family.



He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by his wife of 50 years, Jean Stewart Henderson, on June 7, 2010; his great-granddaughter Adele Daniel; his brother, William Henderson and his sister, Marsha Henderson.



Surviving are his children: Vickey (Dave) Chrisman of Scio, Michael (Shellie) Henderson of Scio, and Peggy (Dan) Freund of Bridgeport, Ohio; grandchildren: Megan Thomas Fischer, Kayla Knight (Josh) Daniel, Jacqui Knight, Marcus (Keslyn) Henderson and Brett Knight; great-grandchildren: Emma, Annabelle, Logan, Noele, Elsie, and Jack; step-grandchildren Damian (Wendy) Chrisman, Dirk Chrisman, David (Megan) Chrisman, Sara Waggoner, Dylan Waggoner, sister, Barb (Jerry) Besozzi of Scio and sister-in-law, Vivian Zeyer of Columbus, Ohio.



Calling hours will be held on Thursday, April 7, 2022, from 3–9 p.m. at the Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home in Cadiz. Calling hours will also be on Friday, from 12 until the service at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church, with Pastor Michael Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Valley Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church (P.O. Box 43, Cadiz, Ohio 43907, or Harrison County 4-H Program c/o OSU Extension Office 538 North Main Street, Cadiz, Ohio 43907). The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.