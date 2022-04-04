Richard Tanner

Richard Eugene Tanner, 78, of Cadiz, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the Trinity Medical Center West in Steubenville, Ohio, with his family by his side. He was born on Nov. 28, 1943 in Martins Ferry, Ohio, a son of the late Lloyd Eugene and Maxine Hobaugh Rutledge.

He was a member of the Scott United Methodist Church and the F.O.E. Aerie 2162, both in Cadiz, and was a retired police officer, truck driver, and store manager.

He is survived by his son, Andy (Amy) Tanner of Hopedale; three daughters: Jackie (Mark) Hall of Cleveland, Janeen (David) Mills of Texas, and Jaynelle (Chris) Mansfield of Cadiz; nine grandchildren: Lindsey, Ty, Ryan, Sarah, Carlie, Brice, Brandon, Kayla and Ashley; 14 great-grandchildren; a brother, Forrest Tanner of Scio; and two sisters, Shirley Ross of Alliance and Louise (Bill) Frontz of Cadiz, Ohio.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, from 5-8 at the Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home in Cadiz, where the funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Donna Bishop officiating. Burial will follow at the Olive Branch Cemetery in Harrisville, Ohio. The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.