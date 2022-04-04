Patricia Foit

Patricia M. Foit, 84, (wife of Don Foit) of Cadiz, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at a Columbus hospital. She was born on Sept. 19, 1937 in Bowerston, Ohio, a daughter of the late Charles and Katherine Lee Nign.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Lyon.



Surviving is her husband, Don Foit; four children: Chris (Cheryl Marie) Foit of Louisville, Cheryl Ann Foit of Grove City, Dianna Brown of Massillon, and Kim Blankenship (Joe) of Orient; seven grandchildren: Eric, Matt, Tosha, Ryan, Heather, Jon, and Abby; and several great-grandchildren.



Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, April 5, from 5–8 and again on Wednesday, April 6, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home in Cadiz, with Pastor Ben Boggess officiating. Burial will take place at Evergreen Memorial Gardens Cemetery (2698 Broadway Avenue, Louisville, Ohio) on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.