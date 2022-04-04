Karen Iler

Karen Sue Iler, 71, of Cadiz, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Valley Hospice Center North in Steubenville, Ohio surrounded by her family. She was born on June 18, 1950 in Bellaire, Ohio, daughter of Lelah Fay Phillips of Brazelton, Georgia and the late Albert Phillips, Sr.



Karen was a member of the First Church of Christ in Cadiz, Ohio. She was a cook at the former Willow and Airport Restaurants, and she worked at several of the area nursing homes.



She was preceded in death, in addition to her husband Russell Iler, by her father Albert and her siblings William E. Statzer and Pamela Fulton.



Surviving, in addition to her mother, are her two children, DeAnna (Dave) Cooley of Adena and Lelah (John) Whitehead of Wintersville; three grandchildren: Angie (Joe) Taylor, Donnie (Raylynn) Jenkins, and Kourtney (Lucas) Pfouts; six great-grandchildren; and two siblings, Pauline Best of Brazelton, Georgia and Albert (April) Phillips, Jr. of Mingo Junction, Ohio.



Calling hours will be held on Monday, April 4, 2022, from 2–4 and 6–8, at the Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home in Cadiz, Ohio. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the First Church of Christ (139 North Main Street, Cadiz), with Paul Giffin officiating. Burial will follow at Cadiz Union Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for memorial contributions to Valley Hospice (10686 State Route 150, Rayland, Ohio 43943). The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.