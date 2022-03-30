Guy Strickling, Jr.

Guy (Bill) W. Strickling, Jr., 79, of Woodsfield, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. He was born July 9, 1942, in Woodsfield, Ohio, a son of the late Guy W. Strickling, Sr. and D. Jane Bates Strickling.



Bill graduated from Woodsfield High School, Class of 1961. During service in the U.S. Army, he married his former wife, Stuart Kaitz. He spent 1975–1981 as a pastor, including the Mount Shiloh Baptist Church in Cadiz, Ohio. Known for his many interests and talents, he worked in the burial, mining, trucking, and construction industries.



Bill was an active member of Woodsfield First Baptist Church. He loved Jesus, computers, and guns. He enjoyed walking around town and talking with neighbors. He enjoyed photography and writing poems inspired by God.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, David Strickling; his former wife, Stuart Kaitz; and a great-great-granddaughter, Sarah. Surviving is his daughters, Daphne Strickling-Butler and her husband, Donnie, of Amsterdam, Ohio; Laura Clark and her husband, Rodney, of Greenville, North Carolina; Sharon Strickling of Woodsfield, Ohio; Jennifer Avery and Jamie Ferguson of Hampton, South Carolina; and his son, Zachary Strickling of Florence, Alabama, and his former wife, Jean Strickling-Shook of Biloxi, Mississippi. He took pride in 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his sisters, Sammie Stanley, Judy Morrison, his brother, John. He was especially close to his nephew, Mike Morrison, along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the memorial service at noon on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Woodsfield First Baptist Church (114 N. Paul St. Woodsfield), with a meal afterward in the fellowship hall. Those who wish to remember Bill in a special way can make gifts to the American Cancer Society, Annie Armstrong Easter Offering (P.O. Box 604, Woodsfield, Ohio 43793), or the NRA.



Inurnment will be in Oaklawn Cemetery Woodsfield at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Bauer-Turner Funeral Home (100 S. Paul St. Woodsfield, Ohio).