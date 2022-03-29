Thelma Faye Gladman

Thelma Faye Ryan Gladman, age 85, of Park Village Healthcare Center in Dover, Ohio, formerly of Tippecanoe, Ohio, passed away Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.

Born July 22, 1936, in Akron, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late John and Geneva (Evans) Ryan. Faye graduated from Dover High School in 1954. She married Walter B. Gladman on March 29, 1957 and shared 43 years of marriage prior to his passing on July 5, 2000.

She is survived by seven of her eight children: Sharon Gladman, Rebecca Gladman, Nancy (Douglas) Carpenter, John (Jack) Gladman, Daniel (Lorraine) Gladman, Matthew Gladman, and Mark Gladman; her grandchildren Ryan, Marcia, Laura, Doug, and Katie; great-grandchildren Jermaine, Stanley, and Rozlyn; brother Kenneth (Cynthia) Ryan; and sisters-in-law Margaret Ryan and Betty Gladman. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son David B. Gladman and brothers Neal Ryan and Cecil Ryan.

In accordance with Faye’s wishes, cremation was carried out through the care of Koch Funeral Home in Scio, Ohio. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 1 p.m. in the Patterson Union Cemetery in Deersville, Ohio. A reception will follow the graveside service at the Washington Township VFD (81125 Gardner Rd. in Tippecanoe, Ohio 44699).

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Park Village Healthcare Center in Dover and Crossroads Hospice for their dedicated care of our loved one. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care at https://crhcf.org/donate/ or to the Washington Township VFD (81125 Gardner Rd. Tippecanoe, Ohio 44699).