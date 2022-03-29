John Edwards

John “Jack” Thomas Edwards, age 81, of Morristown, Ohio passed and returned home to our Lord God on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, following a brief battle with COVID complications.



Better known and referred to as “Jack” or “The Captain,” he was born on May 22, 1940 in Wheeling, West Virginia to the late Max Swindell Edwards and Helen Elizabeth “Betty” Wooster Edwards of St. Clairsville, Ohio.



Jack engaged in laborious work as a steel truck driver, coal miner, farmer, construction worker, and, most enjoyable to him, a heavy equipment operator. He also served as a part-time reserve officer for the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department many years ago.



He was a member of the Jewett United Methodist Church, where he attended and regularly volunteered while rearing his family. At that time, he also served on the town council and assisted in various roles. Jack was a 32nd-degree Mason, a member of the Scio/Harrison County Lodge, and belonged to the Valley of Steubenville Scottish Rite.



One of Jack’s greatest passions was sports, where he excelled in football, basketball, and track and field. He was very proud to play in the Ohio-West Virginia All-Star Game in 1958, representing the Cadiz Cardinals. Jack was later inducted into the Harrison County Sports Hall of Fame.



The “Captain” is preceded in death by his eldest son, John “Jack” Thomas Edwards of Cadiz, Ohio; his parents, Max Swindell and Helen “Betty” Wooster Edwards of St Clairsville; and his beloved partner of many years, Mary Shields Oboy of Maynard, Ohio.



Surviving is his daughter, Lisa Edwards Dorland of New Philadelphia; his son Robert “Shane” (Christine Kopp) Edwards of Convoy, Ohio and his brother Robert “Bob” Edwards of St. Clairsville. Additionally, Jack is survived by eight grandchildren, Jessica Renee Dorland Snyder, Tori Edwards, Noah Edwards, Isaac Edwards, Nikolas Edwards, Hannah Edwards Moore, MiKenzi Edwards, and Scout Chilton Edwards and four great-grandchildren, Jacob “Jake” Snyder, Mila Edwards, Amelia Moore, and Paisley Moore.



A memorial service is scheduled for April 9, 2022 at the Toothman Funeral Home in St. Clairsville. Visitation will be held from 1–3 p.m., with the eulogy beginning at 3 p.m. with the Reverend Mark Statler officiating. Family and friends are welcome and encouraged to attend. Online condolences may be offered to the family at toothmanfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.